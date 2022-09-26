Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey announces her daughter Kayla, 25, passed away

The daughter of Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey was killed in an alleged car accident on Sunday.

Brooke, 45, paid tribute to her daughter Kayla, 25, in a heartfelt Instagram post along with a series of photos.

‘Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not goodbye. Mommy will see you soon,” Brooke wrote on Instagram.

According to reports, Kayla’s cause of death is injuries from a car accident, but this has not been confirmed. Meanwhile, Brooke shared a post on social media that Kayla was killed in a car accident.

The reality TV star mourned her daughter in a series of Instagram stories and shared multiple tributes. Brooke wrote: ‘My baby girl is so loved by youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so much appreciated.”

‘Thank you! Kayla has left a mark on so many lives. She came into the room demanding respect, love and attention,” she continued.

“If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her, she changed your life forever.”

Fans were amazed at the news of Kayla’s death, as her Instagram stories were still live hours after her death.

Kayla Bailey’s IG stories are still current and she’s in the car. That always pisses me off. Life is too fragile and can change in a split second,” one wrote.

Brooke posted dozens of heartfelt Instagram tributes in honor of her daughter on Sunday. She kindly thanked everyone for their support and shared more about Kayla

Brooke revealed that she spent time praying and fasting leading up to Kayla’s tragic death. While she was preparing for something else, she believed that God was preparing her for Kayla’s death

The stylist’s fans were quick to mourn her on Twitter. Some were heartbroken to find that her Instagram stories were still live after her death was announced

Brooke also updated her Instagram bio with: “FOREVER Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/07 – 9/25/22 #PrettyBlack.”

The reality TV star later added that she had been fasting and praying in preparation for something and not expecting it to be her daughter’s death.

‘Our God! Our God is so faithful. I fasted and prayed for days. I thought it was for something else. It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although, I was not prepared. I am thankful for the 25 years he blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth,” Brooke wrote.

Meanwhile, Kayla’s loved ones were quick to announce her death when they received the news.

“Frankly, I’m speechless the best,” one of Kayla’s friends wrote in a tribute. “It broke me to pieces when I got that call this morning. Mrs. PrettyBlack the Barbie. I’m so sorry this happened to you, young, beautiful, sweet soul. I love you so much. Growing up mother protected us from these kinds of accidents.’

Another friend added: ‘I really don’t even know what to say right now. My best friend. My sister. My partner. My everything… has passed. I couldn’t even sleep last night, all I keep thinking about is you. I’m so glad we got to spend time together 2 weeks ago. I’m going to miss your crazy a**. You were ALWAYS GOOD, ALWAYS SAFE when you were with me.

“I can’t stop crying. This was family. Love for your friends, love for your family. Death has no name. Give your people their flowers while they’re still here.’

Kayla’s friends and family were shocked when they received the news and shared their favorite moments with the 25-year-old

Kayla was a certified hairstylist with her own business in Memphis

Kayla was a licensed hairstylist and business owner at the time of her death. The stylist’s fans also mourned her on social media and remembered her as a beauty.

“This is beyond heartbreaking. I can not believe this. Kayla was only 25 years old. Lord, I just don’t know what to say, every day we lose our young people,” one wrote.

Another added: ‘I remember seeing Kayla Bailey this season of #basketballwivesla and being impressed by how beautiful she was. To hear that she passed away really hurt my heart… so young and beautiful. Life is too short man.’

As Brooke returns to Season 11 of Basketball Wives, along with co-stars Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams and Angel Brinks, it’s unclear if fans will take a closer look at the recent tragedy.