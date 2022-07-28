Basketball star Myles Hesson out to make his hometown Birmingham proud at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Myles Hesson was a five-year-old shopping with his grandmother when he last saw basketball at Smithfield Market in Birmingham.

“It’s funny because there used to be a sports shop there and there was a big fake Michael Jordan outside it,” laughs the 32-year-old. “It was a six foot mannequin wearing a Chicago Bulls vest, but it had the wrong number on it!

‘I noticed it every time I walked through the market with my grandmother. There are many memories for me in that place.’

Basketball star Myles Hesson is eager to compete in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Hesson will try to rekindle memories at the historic market, which will host 3×3 basketball and beach volleyball during the Commonwealth Games, when England begin their campaign against New Zealand on Saturday.

“It’s crazy,” the born and bred Brummie told Sportsmail. “To play basketball in my hometown and represent England at the Commonwealth Games, which I watched as a kid, you couldn’t write a better story.”

Hailing from the northern suburb of Great Barr, Hesson is one of Birmingham’s 2022 banners and his sport will be one of its main attractions.

It is the first time that 3×3 basketball – in which three-a-side matches are played on a half-court with one basket – appears at the Games. Hesson hopes it will inspire a new generation to adopt the format.

“From what I’ve heard they put on Smithfield, it’s going to be one of the best showcases for sports at the Games outside of athletics,” he says. “A lot of fans will really enjoy coming down and watching it live.

In his basketball career, Hesson has represented Great Britain and played in Europe and Asia

Hesson, who hails from the northern suburb of Great Barr, is one of the banners of the Games

“If you don’t know anything about basketball, 3×3 is easier to watch than 5×5. It’s a great version of the game. It is more aggressive, more intense and faster. It’s really exciting to watch.’

Birmingham 2022 promises to be the biggest shot in the arm for basketball in this country since London 2012, with a team from Great Britain led by Luol Deng, then of Chicago Bulls.

Hesson has fond memories of that time, when he was part of Team GB’s training camp, even though he didn’t make the final roster.

“Just to see some of the best players in Britain at the time, like Deng, was great,” he says. “I was just there to learn and soak up all the knowledge I could, seeing what it took to get to that level.”

However, Hesson is still annoyed that British basketball couldn’t make the most of the hustle and bustle of London. The sport was stripped of its British sports funding in the run-up to the next Olympics in Rio.

“It was really disappointing,” he admits. ‘To see which trajectory we were on, to have no financing afterwards, was really a downer. Even today, the Under 20s team that I have come through, they are not playing in European competitions this summer due to a lack of funding. That could have been someone’s chance to be seen and they may not get it again.’

Fortunately, Hesson didn’t fail and has enjoyed a fine professional career playing in leagues in Germany, France and now Japan.

He initially started playing basketball in school and it became his focus when asthma caused him to give up his first love, football.

“Every football game I played, I pretty much had an asthma attack,” explains Hesson. “In football, once you’re out, you’re ready for the game. It started to get frustrating. In basketball, the asthma problems were still there, but I was able to stop and come back.”

International player Hesson began to focus well on basketball in school

Basketball became his focus when asthma caused him to give up his first love, football

Hesson joined the City of Birmingham Basketball Club at age 14, then moved on to the Birmingham Aces and played in the British Basketball League for Essex Pirates and Mersey Tigers.

After failing to land a dream scholarship in the US, he instead built a career in Europe before moving to Japan last year.

“I played in Europe for the past 10 years, so it was another step for me to experience something new,” he says.

‘I loved it. By opening your eyes to different cultures and different ways of living, you become a more rounded person.’

This summer, however, there is no place like home. “Playing for my family and friends will be a great experience,” he says. “It’s hard to say what our chances are, because 3×3 is quite new for England as a team. But we will certainly try to get gold.’

