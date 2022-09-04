Basketball star Ben Simmons ex fiancé Maya Jama tipped as new Love Island host

<!–

Maya Jama could head to Love Island UK, if she can beat the show’s Australian host for the gig.

The former fiancé of Australian basketball player Ben Simmons ‘is the firm favorite’ to take over the host role, The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday.

However, she will face competition from Australian presenter Sophie Monk, who is also reportedly in the running.

Monk, 42, is currently filming the new Down Under season of the hookup show in Spain.

The former pop star and Bardot band member has fronted the local version of the reality series since it began airing in 2018.

Former Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield, 26, has been tipped to take over from Monk, meaning Monk could be free to go on the British show.

Chatfield is currently the host of Love Island’s Afterparty series on Channel Nine.

It comes just days after news that Maya has reportedly split from fiancé Ben, eight months after getting engaged.

The British presenter, 28, and the basketball star, 26, would have struggled with their busy schedules and keeping a long distance, as Ben lives in Brooklyn, New York, while Maya lives in London.

“Even though they both care so much for each other, they really gave it their all and realize they just come from two different worlds,” a source said. NY Post of the breakup, adding that it was “one of the hardest decisions of their lives.”

“It’s been a tough time for them,” the insider continued. “They now understand that they don’t have the time they thought they were going to spend on this relationship.”

“After many long nights and hours of heartfelt conversations, they finally realized how much they love each other, their non-stop careers and endless travels have made it incredibly impossible to make it work,” the source added.

Despite putting an end to their romantic relationship, they believe the couple hope to stay in each other people’s lives, because ‘there is much love between them’.

A representative for Maya declined to comment when approached by MailOnline. Ben’s spokesperson has not yet responded.