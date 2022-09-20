Basketball great Andrew Gaze slams footy stars for drinking alcohol at AFL’s Brownlow Medal ceremony

Australian basketball legend Andrew Gaze has slammed AFL footballers for excessive drinking at Sunday night’s Brownlow Medal – and fans have responded by calling him a ‘sook’ and telling him to ‘p*** off’.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan had to call for calm during the ceremony as the stars, their partners and other guests downed drinks and enjoyed themselves – as they do every year.

There were no reports of bad behavior from any of the major guests, unlike in previous years when the game’s superstars were clearly worse for wear during the vote count.

However, Gaze believes the amount of booze consumed on league nights sets a bad example for children currently on school holidays.

Andrew Brayshaw of the Dockers enjoys a glass of wine at the 2022 Brownlow Medal ceremony on Sunday night. Andrew Gaze said the amount of drinking going on sets a bad example, despite no reports of bad behavior from the stars

Carlton medalist Patrick Cripps reaches for a beer at the ceremony. He said a teammate’s mother helped him stay level with the booze during the count

“I just felt a little bit, and this is the dad in me that’s a little uncomfortable with drinking, like it’s some kind of game they’re playing – have a beer when you get a vote and throw the black glasses on, Gaze said on SEN radio’s The Run Home.

‘What it does is it normalizes behaviour, which I don’t think is a good message for children.

‘We are in the school holidays and there are many children who see it. Again, in the grand scheme of things, I’m sure most of the people there were very well behaved, but it’s still an appearance that is presented by heroes [to kids].

‘You hear Patrick Cripps talk about how he looked up to [Ben Cousins and Chris Judd on Brownlow night].

Basketball legend Andrew Gaze believes too much alcohol was consumed at the event and that it sends a bad message to kids watching at home

“To see some of the guys that young kids idolize skolling beer – they’re having a good time and I understand that… I just think if there was a way for the players to enjoy themselves and have a bit of profit but in front of the camera – drinking responsibly should be part of what they do.’

Gaze’s comments drew scathing reactions from football fans who believe players should be allowed to have a few drinks and relax at the end of the season.

‘Andrew p*** off and mind your own business,’ one Twitter user wrote.

‘Love you Gazey but come on it’s not. Players had a tough season and just let their hair down and they’re not hurting anyone, think there should be more focus on the constant gambling ads throughout the coverage as that’s what sends a bad message to the kids,” said another.

Ollie Wines is pictured toasting Patrick Cripps after he succeeded him as the reigning Brownlow Medalist

‘Players Pushing Beer When? What about gambling adds & Saint Gil calls for calm, just read the count sook!’ added a third.

Carlton’s Patrick Cripps won the 2022 Brownlow Medal in a nail-biting finish and admitted afterwards he had a team-mate’s mother to thank for keeping him sober enough to accept footy’s biggest prize.

The Blues skipper said he started ‘drinking a few beers’ when he failed to get votes early on and decided he had little chance of winning the game’s highest honours.

“I was close and Harry McKay’s mum was next to me so she started filling up my water glass so I got a couple of them so she probably saved my night,” he explained.