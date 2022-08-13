Baseball journeyman Wynton Bernard makes his MLB debut after 10 YEARS in the minors

<!–

This is the tear-jerking moment Wynton Bernard told his mother that he was a major league baseball player after bouncing around the minors for 10 years.

Bernard, 31, will not soon forget this week after the Colorado Rockies called him up on Friday to face the Arizona Diamondbacks before scoring his first goal, getting a stolen base and securing his first ever run. debut.

Bernard has spent the past ten years playing in the minors after being initially drafted by the San Diego Padres, and he could be forgiven if he thought his time at the top had passed him by.

Wynton Bernard grounded out to second base in his first Major League at bat against Arizona

On Thursday he gave his mother the news that he was on his way to the big leagues

Both Bernard and his mother cried on the phone, and Friday night it got even better

But the midfielder got the call he’s been dreaming of this week, and immediately face-timed his mum to tell her the good news.

In the heartwarming clip, Bernard tells his mother, “I’m going to the big leagues,” before they both burst into tears and he thanks her for her support over the years.

To top it off, she was able to attend Friday night’s game and watch from the stands as her son helped the Rockies to a 5-3 victory with his first – and hopefully not last – run in MLB.

Before the match, Bernard said: ‘It’s a special moment. After how many years I’ve played, I’m finally here. It is awesome. I’m finally here.

“My mother’s emotions made me collapse even more. She’s done so much. As I watched her take care of my father before he died, he was bedridden, but she stayed by his side.

Bernard warms up for his Major League Baseball debut with the Colorado Rockies

“I said to myself, ‘I know how hard she’s worked, so I’m going to work just as hard — if not harder.” Just to see her reaction meant a lot.’

The 31-year-old was won in the 35th round of the 2012 draft and spent three seasons in the Padres’ minor league system. He also played in the minors for Detroit, San Francisco and the Chicago Cubs, along with stints in the Mexican Winter League, Venezuelan Winter League and independent ball.

And he played for the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League.

Colorado manager Bud Black went to Bernard and outfielder Connor Joe in the winter of 2020. He gave both players batting training and encouraged the Rockies to sign them.

“I’ve made the recommendation to our front office to see if we can sign these guys,” Black said. “Our front office has contacted their agents and they have made deals.”

Colorado Rockies head coach Keith Dugger hugs outfielder Bernard during pregame warmup

Bernard jokes with Kelsey Wingert as she interviews him after his brilliant first MLB game

Joe made his Rockies debut in 2021, while Bernard played for the Isotopes for the past two seasons. He hit .254 with seven home runs in 2021. This year his numbers are excellent: .325 with 17 homers, 24 doubles and 26 stolen bases.

In 10 minor league seasons, he hits .286 with 50 home runs and 226 stolen bases.

The Rockies assigned pitcher Jordan Sheffield to command. They also recalled catcher Dom Nunez and placed outfielder Yonathan Daza (left shoulder dislocation) and catcher Elias Diaz (left wrist sprain) on the 10-day injured list.

Bernard finished eighth in the line-up for his first big league game.

Through his first two at bats, he went hitless with a grounder to second base and then a strikeout. He then hit his first hit on an infield single in the bottom of the seventh.

Colorado went on to win the game 5-3 after taking the lead in the seventh when Bernard scored the fifth run on a sacrifice fly by teammate Jose Iglesias.

The result would leave both teams with a 51-64 record and tie for fourth place in the National League West. The teams will play again on Saturday in the second of a series of three games.