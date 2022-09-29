Baseball fan left bleeding from head after refusing to leave Nationals game and fighting security

An unruly baseball fan was left bloodied Wednesday night after trying to fight an usher and even bite him at one point.

The drama took place as the Nationals played the Braves at Nationals Park, with a video of the incident starting with “get him out” cries from nearby fans.

In police documents obtained by TMZAccording to police, the incident started because the man did not have a ticket for the section he was in and refused to leave.

As the man is led upstairs by security to get out of the stadium, he can be seen in a video of the incident visibly arguing with one of the ushers.

The man also blew a kiss on another fan when security tried to get him out.

The violence started shortly afterwards when the man leaned against a railing, punching the messenger in the face and elbowing him before trying to bite the man’s hand.

The man soon found himself outnumbered by the police and other fans before emerging from a dog pile with a bloody face.

He was greeted with chants of ‘a—–e.’

The man was bloodied after he was neutralized by the police for his punches and bites

The man was arrested for simple assault according to data quoted by TMZ.

The game ended 3-2 in favor of the Nationals.

Washington won the game in the 10th inning after the Braves tied the game in the eighth.

Atlanta is now one game behind the Mets in the NL East with a huge three-game run between the teams starting on Friday.