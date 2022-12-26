BART will offer service at 1 a.m. on New Years

BART will offer extended services after 1 a.m. for revelers traveling home after New Year’s Eve, the transit authority Announced Monday.

On December 31, BART will continue its standard services until midnight, and then the Yellow, Blue, and Orange lines will continue operating after 1 a.m. Trains will stop at all regular stations except San Francisco International Airport (SFO ) and Oakland International Airport (OAK).

BART advises that customers get a digital clipper card on their mobile phone and load funds onto it before heading to the station, as long lines are anticipated.

The BART Trip Planner has now been updated to include travel information on extended transit lines. Additional train events with direct service to Dublin, Richmond and Berryessa will be announced on the BART website on New Year’s Eve based on availability.

Some key times to plan include: