Bart Scott branded ‘despicable’ for suggesting Tee Higgins was at fault on Damar Hamlin hit

ESPN’s NFL analyst Bart Scott has been branded “despicable” for suggesting that Tee Higgins was guilty of lowering his helmet in the collision with Damar Hamlin just before the Bills player collapsed from cardiac arrest.

Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition after performing CPR on the field following the collision with Higgins, of the Cincinnati Bengals, in the first quarter of Monday’s game. Hamlin rose from the floor, seemingly trying to adjust his helmet before falling backwards and lying motionless on the floor.

Hamlin’s uncle told CNN late Tuesday night that Hamlin “is trending upwards in a positive way,” but had to be resuscitated twice after his collapse, once on the field.

Scott discussed the incident on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A Smith and said he felt Higgins lower his head before Hamlin’s tackle, which hit the Bills player in the chest.

Here’s the clip for anyone asking: Bart Scott accuses Tee Higgins of sinking his helmet into Damar Hamlin’s chest. It didn’t come close to a foul play. Bizarre accident. pic.twitter.com/uyDwwOEgpi — Faux Joey Brrr (@FauxJeaux) January 3, 2023

Bart Scott controversially suggested that Tee Higgins (second from left) lowered his helmet before the tackle with Damar Hamlin just before going into cardiac arrest

Hamlin’s uncle said on Tuesday night that Hamlin is ‘leaning upwards in a positive way’

To begin with, Scott said, “The NFL has been trying to take the head out of the game. We almost don’t think about the violent hits – we always associate that with the defensive players aiming and lowering their heads.

But five years ago they did put in the rule that offensive players can’t use their crown and helmet as a weapon which Tee Higgins sort of did and I’m not trying to put the blame on Tee Higgins but that’s something they tried to knock out .’

Smith interjected, saying, “But explain that to the viewers. Tell us what happened, what you are talking about. What exactly did Tee do—unintentionally, of course—what exactly did Tee Higgins do?’

Scott replied, “Right before the tackle, he drops his helmet and sort of throws his body against his chest.

He gets up because he thinks he should chase Tee Higgins into a corner to make a tackle so he didn’t expect Tee Higgins to launch his body back into him.

Hamlin (No. 3) briefly got to his feet after making the tackle on Higgins, before falling backwards in shocking scenes as the Buffalo Bills played Cincinnati Bengals

Hamlin collapsed moments later, fell backward, and lay motionless on the floor

Higgins tweeted Monday night that he prayed Hamlin would make it

“It’s one of those things, you see it a lot as a linebacker — a running back comes through the gap and he knows the contact is coming, so he lowers his helmet and you can’t get under him so he’s able to is to get into you and your chest is visible.

“They’ve taken that out of the game, but they’re not regulating it as much as possible. I expect the league to be much more vigilant about that and using that penalty.’

One fan picked up the footage and retweeted it, saying, “The fact that no one shot Bart Scott right here disgusts me.

“To imply that Tee Higgins is responsible for Damar Hamlin’s current hospitalization, all because of a freak accident, is despicable and completely unacceptable. They were playing football, nobody had any bad intentions.’

Another said: ‘Bart is way out of step with his comments; both made football moves to either gain extra distance or make a tackle. NO INTENT to hurt here.”

A number of fans were unimpressed with Scott’s assessment of the Hamlin incident

But other viewers felt Scott was trying to explain what happened instead of blaming someone

Another, but much more scathing, opinion read: ‘Bart Scott is an idiot. It’s absolutely bizarre how some of these guys have jobs on TV.”

But some viewers felt Bart didn’t deserve criticism, saying, “Is he really blaming him or is he just explaining what happened physically?”

Another wrote: “There is a big difference between accusing and explaining. There’s no way Higgins is to blame for this.”

Higgins herself took to Twitter on Monday night, in the wake of the incident, writing, “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland, the Hamlin family. I pray you get through it bro. Love.’