Barry Humphries complains to a waiter during lunch in Sydney

Barry Humphries appeared to have a minor issue with his food while dining in Potts Point, Sydney, on Tuesday.

The Australian comedian, 88, known for his characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, arrived for lunch at the Italian restaurant Fratelli Paradiso looking sharp in a purple jacket and orange jumper.

After being served his first course, he called a waiter over to his table and appeared to have a small complaint about his meal.

Barry Humphries appeared to have an issue with his food while dining in Sydney on Tuesday

After being served his first course at Fratelli Paradiso in Potts Point, Humphries called a waiter over to his table and appeared to have a small complaint about his meal

But it didn’t seem to be too much of a problem, as the satirist went on to enjoy his meal without any further interruptions.

After his lunch, Humphries, who lives in north London with his actress wife Lizzie Spender, went shopping around Potts Point.

He teamed his outfit with purple pants that matched his blazer, as well as a brightly coloured scarf and a brown hat.

The comedian, 88, known for his characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, arrived for lunch at the Italian restaurant looking sharp in a purple jacket and orange jumper

After chatting to the waiter, the satirist enjoyed his meal without any further interruptions

After his lunch, Humphries, who lives in north London with his actress wife Lizzie Spender, went shopping around Potts Point

Throughout his career, Humphries – and his alter ego Edna – has met and charmed most of the Royal Family, from the late Queen Mother to King Charles III.

The Melbourne native has played the much-loved character Dame Edna since 1955.

He was just 21, a university dropout and aspiring artist when he created the persona for which he would later become world-famous.

He teamed his outfit with purple pants that matched his blazer, as well as a brightly coloured scarf and a brown hat

Throughout his career, Humphries – and his alter ego Edna – has met and charmed most of the Royal Family, from the late Queen Mother to King Charles III

Earlier this year, Humphries toured the UK with his show Barry Humphries: The Man Behind the Mask.

His other notable character is Barry McKenzie, a typical Aussie bloke, who debuted as a cartoon in the satirical magazine Private Eye in the 1960s.

He has been married four times and has four children, including actress Tessa and journalist Oscar.

The Melbourne native has played the much-loved character Dame Edna since 1955

He was just 21, a university dropout and aspiring artist when he created the persona for which he would later become world-famous. (Pictured: Humphries as Dame Edna in London in 2011)