Barry Fry says ‘no one deserves an England call-up more’ than former Peterborough hotshot Ivan Toney

Barry Fry remembers the only time he had an argument with Ivan Toney. It was deadline day in the January transfer window and Barnsley was looking to buy the attacker from Peterborough.

Toney, flanked by his father and his agent, broke into the office and begged Fry, Peterborough’s football director, to let him leave. Frits refused.

“I told his agent he’s miles ahead of Barnsley,” Fry says. “No respect for Barnsley, but if that’s the only club you can find him, if I were Ivan I’d fire you! Ivan is better than that.’

Fry reminded Toney of that conversation when he called the Brentford frontman on Thursday to congratulate him on his England call-up. “I said you must be glad I never let you go to Barnsley!” Fry remembers.

“I run into his father every now and then and I remind him that he wanted to beat me up. I wasn’t his cup of tea then, but now it’s all smiles. Everything turned out well.’

The core of this little story, says Fry The mail on Sunday, is what happened next. The decision frustrated Toney. Barnsley was in the Championship, Peterborough in League One. Barnsley could offer more money. When he got to Peterborough, Fry promised he wouldn’t stand in his way if the right opportunity presented itself for advancement. Toney thought it was the right opportunity. Fry didn’t work.

But despite everything, Toney’s dedication never wavered. “He was disappointed, of course, but as soon as the window closed, he ran through brick walls for us,” says Fry.

Seven months later, after finishing the season as the top scorer in League One with 24 goals, Toney joined Brentford for £5 million. He promoted them. Now he shines in the Premier League and is on the cusp of becoming an England international.

Fry’s only real surprise is that Manchester United did not ‘break the bank’ to sign him in the summer.

“No one deserves a call-up to England more than he does,” says Fry. “He has worked so hard on his game. What I loved about Ivan is that he had a great attitude saying “I want to listen, I want to learn, I want to improve, I want to get better and better and better”.

‘He won’t change. He has his feet on the ground. He’s not a Big-Time Charlie who made his move, became a millionaire and thinks he’s done it. He’s not done yet and that’s the beauty of Ivan Toney.’

When you speak to those who helped shape Toney’s career, they all talk about that personality: a humble leader in the locker room, a young man with an unwavering belief in his abilities even in the face of rejection and setbacks, and the dedication and desire to never stop improving.

On his chest is a tattoo that reads: ‘Suffer the pain of discipline or suffer the pain of regret’.

It was not an easy journey, far from it. Rejected by Leicester at age 14, making a debut at age 16 as the youngest player to represent his home side of Northampton Town was followed three years later by a £250,000 transfer to Premier League team Newcastle.

That should have been the springboard, but instead he was flung into the lower divisions on some loan spells: Barnsley twice, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe, Wigan, Scunthorpe again, before finally moving to Peterborough for good.

Toney believes he never got a fair chance at Newcastle from Steve McLaren and then Rafa Benitez.

“The day he left Newcastle was probably the day he felt his career was back in his own hands,” said Graham Alexander, who led Toney at two spells at Scunthorpe. The mail on Sunday.

But doubts never remained in Toney’s mind. Not even in the minds of those who coached him.

“Ivan always had the ability to push the envelope,” said Micky Mellon, Toney’s boss at Shrewsbury Town. “It was never like he was going to bring them all together, it was just a matter of when. He was a young man who stood his ground in men’s football.

“You could tell he had everything. He had the mentality. Everything was maxed out. He would leave no stone unturned to improve. You could tell he was on his way to greater things.’

Alexander recalls his first meeting with Toney in a coffee shop at Newcastle station. He’d seen him play for Shrewsbury against his Scunthorpe side and was impressed by how this young man had single-handedly led the line.

Once Toney returned to Newcastle, Alexander hopped on a train to meet him after practice. There was no agent, no entourage. Just Alexander and a 20 year old with a clear mind.

“My first impression was that he was an old head on young shoulders. It felt natural to talk to him and listen to him. He knew what he wanted, where he wanted to go and what he had to do to get there. That is quite unusual. That gave me the confidence to sign him.’

Toney shot Scunthorpe into the League One play-offs, but lost to Millwall in the semi-finals. In January 2018, after a failed spell at Wigan, he returned for a sixth spell away from Newcastle in three years.

The strange spark of immaturity still flashed. In a defeat to former club Shrewsbury, Toney had attempted a penalty from Josh Morris, the club’s usual taker. The delay lasted so long that Morris eventually missed it.

It was Toney’s permanent move to the Posh in 2018 that allowed Toney to establish his roots and grow.

“When he came down with his dad, I told him you’re a little boy,” Fry says. “You’ve been here, there, and everywhere and you don’t feel like you belong. You need stability.

“We should all be given a chance. He never felt wanted. We loved him, we made a fuss of him and gave him the stability he lacked at Newcastle. He was always packing a bag to borrow. He needed someone to put his arm around him and believe in him.’

And now he is in the England squad with his eye on the World Cup. You wouldn’t bet against it, not after everything else he’s been through. His teammate Josh Dasilva knows he has the character to perform.

‘Did you see how he takes his penalties? He’s got the personality for it,’ Dasilva said. “He will take it to the fullest, as he has with everything else. He’s played in every division and he’s made it look like he’s been playing in the Premier League for years.”

With a criminal record as good as his, who better – besides Harry Kane – have the ball when it comes to a shootout in Qatar?

“If he makes his England debut and, thank goodness, goes to the World Cup and plays a part in bringing the World Cup back for the first time since 1966, it will be a Roy of the Rovers fairytale,” Fry said.

“Nobody deserves this anymore. He has worked so hard. He can look at himself in the mirror, see his own face and say, ‘Well done, Ivan, you did this’. And it’s not finished yet.’