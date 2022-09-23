Barry Bonds wants to see Yankees’ Aaron Judge in a San Francisco Giants uniform next season

Barry Bonds would welcome him to break his own record and join the Giants

Judge is set to become a free agent after the conclusion of his season in New York

The 30-year-old grew up in Northern California as a San Francisco Giants fan

Aaron Judge is one run away from tying the AL all-time home run record

San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds gloated that he hopes to see Yankees star Aaron Judge in the Bay Area next season as he admitted the slugger could surpass his all-time home run record.

Bonds’ single-season record of 73 homers looks safe with Judge currently at 60 with 13 games remaining in the MLB regular season.

But the all-time home run king revealed that he is looking for Judge to surpass Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 homers and even his own major league record.

San Francisco legend Barry Bonds wants to see another home run star join his beloved Giants

Bonds revealed that he wants Aaron Judge to surpass the AL record of 61 homers

While it’s unlikely his record will be broken, for now, Bonds would prefer that if it ever does, it be done in the black and orange of the Giants.

“I hope he signs here,” the Giants legend shared Sportico. ‘Can it happen? I do not know.

‘It depends on what the Yankee payroll is. But we would love to have him, I’ll tell you that.’

While Bonds is a special adviser to San Francisco, for whom he played from 1993-2007, he has no input in the area of ​​player acquisition.

Aaron Judge is one outstanding home run away from tying Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 homers

Judge who grew up in Linden, CA. less than two hours from San Francisco, is set to become a free agent after his record-setting season.

“We in the Bay Area — he’s a Bay Area boy,” Bonds said.

‘We hope [the Yankees] don’t sign him and we can get him, I would. He is so good’.

‘The way he swings, he might as well hit one a day and get past me. I do not care. Why not?’

So far, Judge has yet to navigate past Roger Maris’ AL record 61 homers in the 1961 season.