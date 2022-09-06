Barron Hilton and wife Tessa announce arrival of their second child together

Barron Hilton and his wife Tessa have announced the arrival of their second child together, a boy named Caspian Barron Hilton.

Tessa, 28, gave birth to Caspian on Sept. 4, the new mom announced on Tuesday when she shared the very first photos of her bundle of joy.

‘Welcome to the world our little boy. Caspian Barron Hilton. Born 09/04/2022,” she captioned the Instagram post, along with two blue heart emojis.

The footage includes a close-up of Caspian wrapping his small hand around his father’s finger.

The next shot showed Tessa holding her newborn baby in her arms as she beamed with joy in her bed.

In the third and final shot, the eldest child of the couple, daughter Milou, kissed her little brother on the forehead.

“We are over the moon to welcome our little boy, Caspian Barron Hilton. Milou is so excited to be a big sister!’ the new parents said in a statement: People.

According to their representative, their son’s name means strength and expansion.

The couple announced six months ago that they were expecting their second child together.

Barron, who’s the? brother of Paris Hilton, and his German countess wife shared the good news with PEOPLEsaying, ‘We are so excited!’

The couple also revealed that the baby news was unexpected. “It wasn’t planned, but we’ve realized that the best things in life never are.”

In a rather unusual move, the couple decided to find out the sex of the baby only at birth. “We have decided to wait until the baby is born to find out the sex.”

The American socialite and Tessa – born Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff – revealed that the baby would be arriving at the end of the summer.

The two welcomed their first child together, daughter Milou Alizée, in March 2020, giving birth to their first and second 2.5 years apart.

The romantic couple named their first daughter after the place where they met. ‘We found the name Milou from where we met – Pointe Milou in St Barths.’

They also expanded her middle name: ‘Her middle name, Alizée, means “trade winds” in French. The wind of the island brought us together and a few years later it brought us Milou. She’s a gift from the island.’

The couple met in 2016 in a restaurant in Saint Barthélemy and married in Gustavia – the island’s capital – in June 2018.