Barrister leading investigation into Tim Westwood’s time at BBC calls for people to come forward

A call for evidence has been issued about what was known about Tim Westwood’s behavior during his time at the BBC.

Gemma White, the barrister leading the investigation into the former hip-hop DJ, who has been accused of a string of sexual assaults against women, is appealing for people with information about his time at the broadcaster to come forward.

She was appointed by the BBC Board in August to lead an independent review after an internal investigation found the corporation should have investigated the issues raised at the time.

Westwood, who left the BBC in 2013 after nearly two decades, also stepped down from her show on Capital Xtra in April after the first allegations emerged.

The 65-year-old has ‘vehemently’ denied guilt.

The call for evidence requests information about “any allegation or concern about Tim Westwood’s conduct during any time he worked for the BBC”, regardless of whether the allegation or concern was raised with the BBC at the time.

It is also asking for information about any knowledge the BBC may have had of these allegations or concerns and any response the BBC may have given at the time.

The appeal calls on those who know ‘any reason why allegations or concerns were not raised with the BBC’ to come forward.

The investigation, announced in August, is due to be completed in six months and the BBC has said it is willing to work with Westwood’s other employers, which include MTV and Capital Xtra owner Global, to establish what happened.

In July, the BBC said it had received six complaints against Westwood, including one which was referred to the police, despite director-general Tim Davie previously saying he had seen “no evidence of complaints”.

Davie launched an internal audit, reporting to the BBC board’s senior independent director, Sir Nicholas Serota.

A statement from a representative for Westwood to the PA news agency in April said: ‘Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

‘In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints against him officially or unofficially.

‘Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of wrongdoing.’

His representatives have been contacted for further comment.

The DJ, who is the son of Bill Westwood, the former Anglican Bishop of Peterborough – who died in 1999 – began his career in community radio before joining Capital Radio in London.

He was later given his own BBC Radio 1 show.

He left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after almost 20 years and returned to Capital Xtra to host a regular Saturday night show where he was billed as ‘The Big Dawg’.