Barriers to voting matter, but Americans overlook their impact, study finds

A new study of eligible voters in the 2020 election reveals how many Americans overlook the influence of external factors, such as childcare restrictions and transportation problems, on turnout.

These factors, known as “friction,” include things like conflicting work schedules, being far from a polling station, and limited poll hours — anything that makes voting easier or more difficult.

“Those may seem like small barriers, but they do affect whether someone votes,” said the study’s lead author, Asaf Mazar, a USC researcher who recently joined the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

The study was published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Mazar co-led this article with INSEAD’s Geoff Tomaino (co-lead author) and Ziv Carmon and USC’s Wendy Wood.

In this 2020 presidential election survey, the researchers conducted pre- and post-election surveys of a representative sample of 1,280 voters in 10 states. Research participants estimate the extent to which their own and others’ emergence is determined by friction and beliefs.

In a striking illustration, only 12% of study participants cited external factors when asked to list key factors for turnout. In contrast, a whopping 91% of participants cited beliefs such as political ideology and seeing voting as a civic duty.

Consequences of overlooking voting thresholds

Most importantly, ignoring friction had consequences. Voters who underestimate the influence of friction on voting have previously supported policies that could suppress voter turnout.

These findings are of particular relevance to future U.S. elections, such as the upcoming 2022 midterms. Since the tumultuous 2020 elections, several states have passed or considered legislation that could restrict voter access. Some have further limited the period during which voters can register and submit their ballots by mail. Others require exact signature match for voter registration. Such voting restrictions are especially damaging because they disproportionately affect historically disadvantaged communities, including neighborhoods of people of color.

“The findings have clear implications for policy support,” said Wood, the study’s principal investigator and professor emeritus of psychology at the USC Marshall School of Business and the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.

“People who overlooked friction thought that if you’re determined to vote, you will. That belief seemed to reduce sensitivity to the challenges of voting. If you overlook friction, you don’t see much need to make voices very accessible.”

More information:

Asaf Mazar et al, Americans ignore the effect of friction on turnout, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Asaf Mazar et al, Americans ignore the effect of friction on turnout,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2206072119

Provided by USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences

