Barrel of liquid nitrogen EXPLODES in botched chemistry experiment at Spanish school [VIDEO]

Shocking video shows the moment a barrel of liquid nitrogen exploded in a botched chemistry experiment in Spain – leaving 15 people, including nine children, in hospital.

The blast from the experiment at the Culture House in Girona left victims with burns who were treated at Placa de l’Hospital, reported The sun.

The footage shows the crowd, made up mainly of children and a few parents, waiting expectantly to watch the experiment – some with their cameras out.

The event, Girona Mayor Marta Madrenas said, was organized by the local university, so organizers greeted the audience by playing Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk and encouraging them to look in the barrels.

One barrel smokes lightly at the start of the video.

A man pours an unknown substance into one barrel before stacking them on top of each other.

The conclusion of a tense countdown from four to zero results in an explosion that is clearly much larger than expected, exploding in the crowd and obscuring the camera’s view.

Huge, thick clouds of white smoke suddenly spread towards the crowd in a matter of seconds.

Panicked onlookers can be seen fleeing – as authorities warned residents to stay away and police, rescue crews and firefighters attended.

Among the injured were the professor behind the experiment, Deni Jaminez, and the assistant who held the barrel – who Mayor Madrenas said was most affected by the explosion and was transferred to the Trueta hospital.

One of the injured is said to be in a ‘moderate to less serious’ condition in hospital.

Madrenas said ‘many people’ saw the explosion.

Liquid nitrogen is a cryogenic liquid, a gas that is kept in a liquid state at extremely low temperatures.

Top restaurants occasionally use it to make impressive clouds when exposed to air, for example in cocktails.

But it can cause frostbite or cryogenic burns if not used and handled properly.