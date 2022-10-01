BARNEY CALMAN: Is it possible the Queen simply died of old age as on just 2% of death certificates?

What does it mean to die of old age? It’s a familiar phrase, and yet when it emerged that it had been officially recorded as the only cause of death on the Queen’s death certificate, many expressed surprise.

Several people commented on social media that the term seemed vague.

“Old age seems to me just a number, not a medical term,” suggested one.

‘I’m sure there’s a medical term used to explain the failure of a biological organ?’ wrote another.

US celebrity website TMZ said the certificate was ‘simple, perhaps strange’. And that might have a point. It was also the cause of death given for Prince Philip, who died last April aged 99. But while it is a legally acceptable cause of death in special circumstances, it is an unusual one.

Death certificates are part of the public record along with birth and marriage certificates. This is why the Queen’s was published. They are required before the family can make funeral plans and settle the deceased’s estate. And they are an important tool used by government agencies to track causes of death across the country.

Death certificates must be completed by the doctor who attended the deceased ‘during the last illness’, who is responsible for determining the cause of death. In the case of the late monarch who died at Balmoral on September 8 at 15.10, this was done by Dr. Douglas Glass, who has worked for the royal family for more than three decades.

GOING STRONG: The Queen just days before she died last month

The Queen’s death certificate, which described her only cause of death as ‘old age’

Death certificates routinely list both the direct cause of death, such as pneumonia or sepsis, and what led to that condition or event developing. They may also mention other conditions that could have contributed to the person’s death – for example, if they suffered from an illness such as dementia or diabetes that made them vulnerable.

The importance of each of these factors and the order in which they are listed is up to the doctor writing the document. The certificate must be signed by a local doctor – an expert trained in the legal and clinical elements of the process.

Government guidance states that ‘old age’, ‘senility’ or ‘senile debility’ can only be given as the sole cause of death if the doctor writing the certificate has cared for the deceased over a long period of time and observed a gradual decline in health which could not attributed to an illness or injury.

However, one GP, who asked to remain anonymous, said: ‘If old age is the only explanation these days, a doctor writing such a certificate can expect a phone call from the coroner or the register office at City Hall demanding further details.’

If no solution can be found, this situation may trigger a referral to the local coroner – usually a doctor, lawyer or both – for an investigation.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in August, the latest month on record, there were 44,381 deaths in England and 2,931 in Wales.

Dementia was the most frequent cause, accounting for just over 11 percent of deaths, followed by heart disease, lung cancer and stroke. The ONS routinely publishes the top ten causes of death, but ‘old age’ is uncommon enough not to make the list. Research suggests that it can be recorded as the sole cause in around two per cent of deaths – so it would be fair to say that the Queen’s certificate is unusual, but not so much that it would seem suspicious.

On the other hand, the GP added: “It would be surprising for a woman in her late 90s not to suffer from at least one underlying condition that would warrant inclusion as a contributing factor.”

However, Professor David Oliver, a consultant in geriatric medicine, said: ‘There are circumstances where you might just write “senile” or probably more often “senile frailty”. When we talk about someone becoming frail, we mean that there has been a steady decline in energy and mobility.

“It has been clear that the Queen had slowed down significantly over the past year – she cut back on engagements and walked with a cane.

“It is also not uncommon for older people to make it clear to their family or GP that they do not want to die in hospital, and you can imagine the Queen saying that.

“Although treatment, such as pain relief, would still be given if needed, it could mean that the doctor looking after them would avoid referring them for tests and investigations.”

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, as it lay in state at Westminster Hall in central London on April 9

It is possible to put such a wish in writing, as part of a patient’s Advance Decision to Refusing Treatment, or ADRT, or in a living will – although it is not known whether the Queen had done so.

In some cases, family members may prefer ‘old age’ on a death certificate rather than a list of ailments that may or may not have contributed to the death. In fact, there was widespread criticism during the Covid pandemic that the virus was listed as the primary cause of death, when in fact the deceased had been very frail for some time.

“If someone dies and they’ve had a recent hip fracture or stroke, you wouldn’t just say ‘old age,'” Professor Oliver said.

‘But if you had seen them slow down gradually and they hadn’t had other diagnoses or problems, then that would be reasonable.

“What frailty really means is that a person has nothing in reserve. This means that the smallest thing, such as a minor infection or bug that may be insignificant to most of us, can tip them over the edge.

‘All deaths are triggered by something that causes various organs and the heart to stop working, leading to death. But cases involving an elderly, frail person where the trigger simply wasn’t ready, you might as well say the person died of old age.

“The really remarkable thing about the Queen is that she stayed so healthy for so long.”