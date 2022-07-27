WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Barnaby Joyce targeted by trolls as he mourns death of dad Jim

Australia
By Jacky

60731959 0 image a 30 1658881291228

Related Posts

Workers in Australia, including casual…

Jacky

Gay icon Scott O’Halloran’s…

Jacky

Mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical…

Jacky

Tragedy for Barnaby Joyce as his father dies at age 98 – with Nationals MP rushing home from parliament to say goodbye for good while pesky trolls are told to ‘fire’

By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Barnaby Joyce mourns the loss of his father at age 98.

The Nationals MP confirmed the sad news about his beloved father Jim on Wednesday morning after he raced home from Canberra Monday night to be by his side.

The former deputy prime minister was absent when parliament resumed Tuesday for the first time since federal elections in May.

“For all those nasty things tweeting nasty things about why Barnaby Joyce wasn’t in Parliament for opening day today, resign,” Michael McCormack tweeted Tuesday.

His elderly father Jim is seriously ill and Barnaby is where he should be – at his bedside. Thoughts go out to the family at this difficult time.

More to come

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Habitual Beauty Advanced Skin + Gut…

Jacky

Fitness star Kayla Itsines reveals what…

Jacky

Osteopath reveals why you should NEVER…

Jacky
1 of 3,090

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More