Barnaby Joyce targeted by trolls as he mourns death of dad Jim

Barnaby Joyce mourns the loss of his father at age 98.

The Nationals MP confirmed the sad news about his beloved father Jim on Wednesday morning after he raced home from Canberra Monday night to be by his side.

The former deputy prime minister was absent when parliament resumed Tuesday for the first time since federal elections in May.

“For all those nasty things tweeting nasty things about why Barnaby Joyce wasn’t in Parliament for opening day today, resign,” Michael McCormack tweeted Tuesday.

His elderly father Jim is seriously ill and Barnaby is where he should be – at his bedside. Thoughts go out to the family at this difficult time.

