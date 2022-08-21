Barnaby Joyce says Australians care about cost of living, not Scott Morrison minister powers

Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has been labeled a ‘bozo’ after trying to downplay Scott Morrison with his secret ministerial powers to ignore a Nationals MP who was doing the same job.

Joyce said regular gamblers would be more concerned with supermarket prices than “hyperventilating” about what the former prime minister was doing.

Nationals MP Keith Pitt was resource minister in the former Morrison government, but in 2021 Mr Morrison secretly gave himself that ministry along with four others.

Mr Morrison then rejected Mr Pitt’s approval for the controversial Pep-11 gas project to continue investigating while Mr Joyce was Nationals leader and deputy prime minister.

Joyce told ABC’s Insiders on Sunday that the matter was being exaggerated.

“This involves a little hyperventilation,” he said.

Joyce claimed that most “average” Aussies weren’t interested in the brewing scandal.

“I understand that Insiders is a political program and it’s focused on this, but they’re not focused on this at the checkout at IGA,” he said.

“They’re probably more focused on the fact that Mr (Chris) Bowen has changed the vehicle standards laws and now we’re going to pay more for four-wheel drive in rural areas – that affects them.”

Mr Joyce also couldn’t say when exactly he learned the Nationals MP was sharing his portfolio with Mr Morrison.

He also said he believed in a system of government of a ‘cabinets’ rather than a ‘presidential’ system, and he seemed dismayed that Pitt was being overruled.

“I believe Keith Pitt was a competent minister, incredibly confident and treated the whole Pep-11 issue like a bad suit and understood all the implications of every decision,” Joyce said.

“And I think it should have been left to him to make that decision and I think in our discussions it was in that direction.”

Mr Joyce seemed to say he accepted this because if he didn’t, his party would lose a ministry because what was done was legal and the Nationals couldn’t do anything about it.

‘Does (Mr Morrison) have the capacity to renegotiate the additional minister I just handed over into the National Party’s hand?’ Mr Joyce said this was the question he asked himself.

“Yeah, he could just say, ‘I’ll fix your problem, mate.’ He could just take the control away from you and say “it’s gone now, problem solved for you, problem solved for me”. That is a bad outcome for the National Party.’

Mr. Joyce consistently answered questions from ABC journalist and Insiders host David Speers about when he knew Mr. Morrison was in the same ministry as Mr. Pitt.

“Of course I wasn’t aware of it at first because it happened before I came back as leader,” Mr Joyce, who became Nationals leader again in June 2021,” he said.

“And then over a period of time in talks with the Pep-11 it became increasingly clear that the prime minister had more powers than I had initially assumed.”

Mr Joyce’s answers drew fire from a number of political players and journalists.

“Thank god this idiot is no longer the country’s deputy prime minister,” tweeted Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

“Scott Morrison and Barnaby Joyce really deserve each other.”

Tony Windsor, who lost his NSW New England seat to Mr Joyce in a bitter match in 2013, was also unimpressed.

“Those who condemned David Speers for having Barnaby Joyce on Insiders ABC should watch the rerun,” Mr Windsor tweeted.

Joyce shows that he is only interested in politics, not in the structures that underlie our institutions. Those who didn’t know yet will see what a dope Joyce is.

Radio host and journalist Francis Leach took aim at the claim that Australians were only concerned about their grocery bill.

“Hello, I’m concerned about checkout prices AND #ScottMorrison’s personal coup,” he tweeted.

“Thinking about two things at once, huh? Amazing what adults can do. Clown.’

Some leading journalists also cast disdain at Mr Joyce’s answers.

The Guardian’s Lenore Taylor tweeted: ‘You weren’t curious about how (the Prime Minister) rejected the PEP11 decision,’ asks David Speers. “No, nothing special,” replies Barnaby Joyce.

“There’s nothing confusing about it,” says Barnaby Joyce, after giving the most confusing answer yet,” tweeted fellow Guardian journalist Josh Butler.

Nationals MP Keith Pitt was outvoted by Mr Morrison over the approval of the Pep-11 oil and gas project to proceed

The Prime Minister rejected Mr Pitt’s refusal to renew the license for the oil and gas exploration Pep-11, which was considering the possibility of drilling offshore between Newcastle and Sydney.

A number of Liberal MPs in coastal NSW were known to oppose the project.

The Pep-11 license ban is being challenged in federal court.