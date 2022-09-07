WhatsNew2Day
Baringa, Sunshine Coast: Man, 42, stabbed to death as police question 16-year-old boy

Australia
By Jacky

Man is stabbed to death on Sunshine Coast – with 16-year-old helping with investigation

  • A 42-year-old Sunshine Coast man stabbed to death at Baringa’s home
  • Police were called to the Toyne Street house just after midnight on Wednesday
  • Man died at the scene of his injuries while 16-year-old boy assisted with questions

By Marty Silk for Australian Associated Press

Published: 23:32, September 7, 2022 | Updated: 23:46, September 7, 2022

A teenager is questioned about the death of a man he knew at a house on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Emergency services found the 42-year-old with stab wounds after he was called just before midnight on Wednesday to the address on Toyne Street, Baringa.

The man died on the spot from his injuries.

Police are questioning a 16-year-old who knew the man about his death.

Emergency services found the 42-year-old with stab wounds after being called to the address on Toyne St, Baringa just before midnight on Wednesday

