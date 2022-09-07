Baringa, Sunshine Coast: Man, 42, stabbed to death as police question 16-year-old boy

<!–

A teenager is questioned about the death of a man he knew at a house on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Emergency services found the 42-year-old with stab wounds after he was called just before midnight on Wednesday to the address on Toyne Street, Baringa.

The man died on the spot from his injuries.

Police are questioning a 16-year-old who knew the man about his death.