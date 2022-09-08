Baringa, Sunshine Coast: Man, 42, stabbed to death as 16-year-old boy charged with murder

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 42-year-old man who was a partner of his mother.

Emergency services found the 42-year-old with stab wounds after being called to the address in Toyne Street, Baringa, Queensland just before midnight on Wednesday.

The man died on the spot from his injuries.

A crime scene was established and the 16-year-old boy was taken into custody before being charged with murder

He is due to appear in the Maroochydore Children’s Court on Thursday.

A teenager has been charged with stabbing the murder of a 42-year-old man who was an associate of his mother at an estate in Baringa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast (pictured)

Emergency services found the 42-year-old with stab wounds after being called to the address in Toyne Street, Baringa, Queensland just before midnight on Wednesday.

The Sunshine Coast Crime Group’s acting superintendent, Philip Hurst, said Thursday the man was stabbed after a “physical altercation” in a rented house just before midnight on Wednesday.

Sergeant Hurst said the man was an associate of the teen’s mother, but the boy was not his stepson.

“The exact nature of that relationship is something we are investigating,” he said.

The boy’s mother was at home at the time of the incident, police said.

Neighbors were reportedly shocked to learn the incident took place on a quiet family street with a local narration Sunshine Coast Daily she heard ‘screaming and screaming’ between a man and a woman.

Chris Tindall, who lives on Toyne St, said it was “pretty wild” for the stabbing to take place on his street.

The Sunshine Coast Crime Group’s acting superintendent, Philip Hurst, said Thursday the man was stabbed after a “physical altercation” in a rented house just before midnight on Wednesday.

Another neighbor said the residents had been living in the rental property for less than six months and “kept on their own.”

“There have been quite a few tenants coming and going out of that property lately,” the neighbor said.

Queensland Police said they have not yet spoken to anyone involved but assured the public there was no ongoing threat to the community.