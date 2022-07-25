Bargain-obsessed mum shows off her HUGE stockpiling room: How to save from Coles and Woolworths

While shoppers once faced backlash for stockpiling due to Covid, a mom is instead being praised online for her “impressive” pantry full of food, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

Mom Tania shared images with a popular Facebook group and said she only buys items for sale at Woolworths, Coles or Big W as well as stores at Costco, Pet Culture and Amazon.

“I just wanted to share my new pantry. The last photo was our original closet, but I was lucky enough to be able to use an entire room,” Tania writes online.

“As a rule of thumb, this is all only bought at half price from Woolworths, Coles or Big W. Some items never sell at half price, so I just buy them when they’re 30 percent off.”

Aussie mom Tania received online praise after sharing photos of her ‘stockroom’ (pictured)

On Facebook, Tania said she only buys items for sale at Woolworths, Coles or Big W and also stores at Costco, Pet Culture and Amazon

The images show shelves full of dry pasta, noodles, canned beans, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, tuna, cooking stock, sauces, pancake mix, cereal, soft drinks, snacks, cookies, granola bars, tissues, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, pet food, water bottles and more.

Tania added that the shopping tactic saves her family six hundred dollars each month and she often shops on Sundays.

“I’m going to invest in a label maker and make barcode stickers for the shelves so I can use the scan app every week, which makes it much faster,” she said.

In the comments, many described the room as a “grocery store” due to the amount of products purchased in bulk.

‘I wouldn’t think of it as a stock, more like a supermarket. So beautifully organized too,” wrote one.

‘Beautiful supermarket. I think you have more than my local IGA. Well done! We all have to do this now because we’re having a hard time,” added another.

A third wrote: “I’m not sure if I’m impressed, jealous or shocked because I don’t have room to even put toilet paper anywhere.”

In the comments, many described the room as a ‘grocery store’ due to the amount of products bought in bulk

A supermarket employee was also shocked by the amount that Tania had bought.

‘As someone who works at Woolies, it’s mind-boggling to see you basically have full boxes, if not several boxes, of products and arrange them like our shelves! Super satisfying for me,” the woman wrote.

“As the youngest in my family… I’m jealous we didn’t have this!”

Despite the praise, some supermarkets in Australia still have limits on how many items customers can buy at one time to ensure stocks don’t run out quickly.