Bargain hunters have been queuing since the early hours to take advantage of the Boxing Day deals

Brits in search of bargains have taken to the streets of the country’s cities and towns to snag the best Boxing Day sales deals.

Eager shoppers have been lining up since the early morning for the best deals, in a desperately needed boost to the high street.

The rush comes amid warnings that the city could come to a standstill, with severe traffic jams clogging the streets as a result of ongoing rail strikes.

Trains across Britain will be stopped for the second day in a row, following a strike by employees who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT).

But the travel carnage has failed to stop the bargain hunters at Manchester’s Trafford Centre, who have flocked to the mall by the hundreds.

Huge queues of people have already packed into Manchester’s Trafford Center for Boxing Day sales.

Hundreds of stores have managed to dodge the midday rush in the cities to take advantage of the best Boxing Day deals. In the photo, shoppers at the Trafford Center

Militant industrial action, which has already caused much disruption over the festive period, is now poised to spoil post-Christmas sales.

The AA said it expects 15.2 million cars on the roads across the UK this Boxing Day, with football fans and eager shoppers among those most likely to travel.

The RAC have advised that the M25 is expected to become clogged.

Two critical points for queues include junction 7 to 16 clockwise and junction four to one counterclockwise.

An AA spokesman said: “Traffic is likely to build up around the malls as many people look for a bargain in the sales, while football fans will travel to see their teams.”

“There is scope for localized traffic congestion and more short trips, but traffic needs to be dispersed throughout the day as people take their time after Christmas Day.”

Already this year’s shoppers are expected to spend four percent less on Boxing Day than in previous years as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

Many people have been queuing since the early hours of this morning to become the first people inside the stores for the Boxing Day sales. In the image, lines at the Trafford Centre, Manchester

But it comes amid fresh warnings of carnage and delays on major highways as rail union workers continue their strikes on the country’s rail lines. In the image: the queues at the Trafford Center

The AA said it expects 15.2 million cars on roads across the UK this Boxing Day, with football fans among those most likely to travel. Pictured: The Christmas run on the M25

Research by Barclaycard Payments found that the average shopper intends to buy £229 worth of items in the post-Christmas sales period, a reduction of £18 compared to 2021.

Industry insiders have said retailers have been left with piles of unsold Christmas items as people continue to tighten their belts.

However, it still represents a busy end to 2022, with tech retailers expected to particularly benefit from bargain-hunting shoppers.

Personal technology items were the most searched for by those surveyed for post-Christmas sales, at 42 percent of consumers.

Food and drink items are also expected to be popular, according to the credit card business.

Harshna Cayley, head of online payments at Barclaycard Payments, said: “The rising cost of living and inflationary pressures have naturally had an impact on how much is spent on post-Christmas sales this year.”

“Having said that, retailers can be confident that shoppers still plan to take full advantage of the deals and discounts on offer.”

The research found that a growing number of shoppers expect to turn to resale sites to purchase items after Christmas.

It found that nearly three in 10, about 28 percent, plan to use platforms like eBay and Facebook Marketplace to sell unwanted Christmas gifts.

The surge on the city’s main streets comes as passengers were warned about the impact of train strikes a week ago, and Christmas Eve services ended earlier than usual, as Britain’s winter of discontent continues.

Network Rail had already told passengers to “only travel by train if absolutely necessary” between the Christmas period and January 8.

Boxing Day is usually an extremely popular day for airport transfers such as the Heathrow Express and Stansted Express.

This year, however, passengers will be forced to find other ways to get to and from the British airport.

Other nationwide services affected by the RMT strike include Merseyrail, which was due to operate a service every half hour on Merseyside.

Chiltern Railways historically operated two trains per hour between London Marylebone and Oxford Parkway, stopping at the Bicester Village outlet store.

ScotRail historically operated a Boxing Day service in the Strathclyde area with its first Boxing Day trains running between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High in 2021.

Northern operated a service between Liverpool Lime Street and St Helens Central on Boxing Day last year.

Southern also served several routes that day, connecting London Bridge with places like Brighton, Crystal Palace and East Croydon.

Meanwhile, coach operators National Express and Megabus have experienced strong demand.

As many head to airports, more than 1,000 Border Force personnel are expected to leave in the latest round of industrial action.

Border Force staff will be on strike, disrupting passport control counters at Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow airports.

As a result, military personnel have been recruited at airports to keep passengers moving.

On Christmas Day, passengers at Heathrow and Gatwick praised the ‘brilliant’ military for getting the job done with ‘record’ efficiency today.

The Armed Forces have deployed to six airports across the UK as Border Force staff strike

Throughout the winter months, Britain has seen union members from multiple different sectors strike over pay and working conditions in recent months.

The Royal Mail went out again on December 23 and stopped delivering letters and parcels, only giving priority to special services.

Some 115,000 members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) went on strike on the 17th, already costing the organization more than £100m.

It meant last-minute cards and gifts didn’t arrive in time for Christmas.

The Royal Mail said that despite “well-developed contingency plans”, it “cannot fully replace the daily efforts of its frontline workforce”.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing also carried out an industrial action last week, on December 20, and the week before, on December 15, in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

As a result, more than 40,000 patient appointments and procedures were rescheduled.

The union, which is fighting with the government to provide an above-inflation wage increase, has called two more dates for the strike.

Unless a payment plan is negotiated, there will be two 12-hour strikes on January 18 and 19.

Ambulance workers have also planned two more days of industrial action for January 11 and 23, affecting London, Yorkshire, the North West, North East and South West.

Thousands of ambulance workers have already walked out this week, prompting ministers to warn people to be careful, “use common sense” and avoid risks.

The GMB had originally planned a second strike by ambulance workers on December 28, but made the decision to cancel it to “allow people to enjoy Christmas.”