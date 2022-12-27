Barclays Launched Two Best Buy Cash Isas That Pay At Least 4%

Barclays has introduced two Top Cash Isa savings accounts that pay more than 4 percent interest.

The banking giant has rocketed up the Money Mail best-buy charts with a one-year arrangement that pays 4 percent and a two-year tax-free arrangement that pays 4.1 percent.

Customers with their Premier checking account can get 4.1 percent and 4.2 percent higher, respectively.

Isa Deals: Barclays has skyrocketed our best buy charts with a one-year arrangement that pays 4% and a two-year tax-free arrangement that pays 4.1%

The two-year settlement open to all is just 0.15 percentage points of the top blanket agreement of 4.25 per cent, but this requires a five-year settlement with West Bromwich Building Society.

Both Barclays accounts allow transfers from other Isas and can be opened with just £1.

Despite being fixed, the accounts have some flexibility, with three withdrawals allowed without penalty, each of up to 10 percent of the balance.

Isas can be opened online, on the Barclays app, at the branch and also by phone.

The increase raises hope that more big banks will scramble for tax-free cash in 2023, especially in the run-up to the end of the fiscal year on April 5.

Check the best cash Isa rates in our savings tables