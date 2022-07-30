Barcelona’s treatment of Frenkie de Jong ‘is being closely monitored by Fifpro’ amid £17m wages row

International players’ union Fifpro is reportedly keeping an eye on Barcelona’s treatment of Frenkie de Jong amid the club’s salary dispute with the midfielder.

Barca are looking to sell De Jong this summer – Manchester United are desperate to sign him – but he is unwilling to leave until the dispute is resolved.

The Netherlands international is owed £17 million in wages from the Spanish club, which he agreed to grant a reprieve to help the club financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The timesInsiders at Fifpro have confirmed that they are closely monitoring the situation, but “situations like this happen ‘all the time’ at clubs and are symptomatic of a failing system.”

It comes after Gary Neville urged De Jong to sue Barcelona over his unpaid wages, especially as they have splashed transfer fees and wages on new players in the meantime.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Koude, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen have all arrived at the Camp Nou this summer, despite the club’s well-documented financial troubles.

‘De Jong must consider legal action against Barcelona and all players must support him!’ Neville wrote on Twitter.

“A club that spends fortunes on new players while failing to pay those they have under their contract their full money is immoral and an offence.

“FIFPRO should stop and stop this kind of bullying.”

Manchester United have agreed a £63m deal with Barcelona to sign the 25-year-old but have reportedly told the Red Devils he will not be moving to Old Trafford this summer.