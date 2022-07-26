Barcelona’s imminent capture of Jules Kounde could prove to be their shrewdest move yet

Barcelona’s the imminent arrest of Jules Kounde is their smartest move yet (they need more defenders than attackers) and it’s being funded – as is the takeover of Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Dembele – by the bold but risky The club’s decision to take out a mortgage his future with investment funds.

Club president Joan Laporta has always been a bit of a gambler. He once melted for the totally inexperienced Pep Guardiola when the then Barcelona B team coach told him ‘you don’t have the balls’.

This time, he’s betting on the current influx of new signings, under the tutelage of Xavi, to cement Barcelona’s position as one of the world’s biggest clubs.

The president of the Barcelona club Joan Laporta was at the helm of their financial endeavours

The Catalan club nearing the signing of Sevilla central defender Jules Koundé

That will maintain its ability to generate massive revenue that will help offset the diminished revenue from TV rights and shirt sales — a consequence of the fact that they’ve now been sold for instant cash injection.

At the beginning of this summer, there was some pressure on Laporta to fall back on Barcelona’s youth policy. But he believed that building a team created in the club’s famous ‘La Masia’ academy would take years.

They would have to settle for not winning the league and not reaching the final stages of the Champions League. He thought that was riskier than selling assets because it would make it harder to attract investment and top players.

Currently, Barça is still a club that players want to join. Lewandowski told his agent he only wanted to join them, Raphinha turned down Chelsea to move to the Camp Nou and Kounde insisted he wanted to do the same. Laporta felt for too many years in the doldrums and that allure would fade.

The 60-year-old stands with former Leeds winger Raphinha at the unveiling of Brazilian Barca

Laporta’s solution to Barca’s financial problems was to increase sales with sales

Barcelona were told in the final window of La Liga that their allowed spending on the squad was minus £122m and that for every £10m they wanted to spend they would need to generate £33m first.

This was due to their £453 million wage bill being much higher than what they were generating, especially when taking into account losses from recent Covid-hit seasons. Laporta’s solution was to increase revenue with sales.

He proposed to club members to sell 49 percent of the Barça Licensing and Merchandising (BLM) merchandising arm and a total of 25 percent of its future TV rights revenue.

He was given the go-ahead and soon agreed a deal to lease 10 percent of the future TV rights over the next 25 years to US investment firm Sixth Street Partners in a deal worth £174 million.

He then signed another 15 percent with the same fund and the agreement to lease 49 percent of the club’s merchandising business remains an option. The three deals could raise between £504 million and £608 million in total.

The Barcelona chef pictured with Thierry Henry during their pre-season tour of America

That has given them leverage at La Liga to release freely again. This is not about debt. To be baffled as to why Barcelona can make these deals when they are supposed to pay a billion is to start barking at the wrong money tree.

Most of the big clubs are in debt – money owed because of the stadium renovation or due to owners who left the club and decided that the money they put into it, they didn’t ‘give’ it, they ‘borrowed’ it and now want it she returned it.

Barcelona was the ‘Billions Club’ before the pandemic. They made nearly a billion, spent nearly a billion, and their debt was a billion.

It certainly wasn’t wise, but it wasn’t overly dangerous, until a global pandemic wiped out the football tourism industry overnight.

Most of their creditors know that they will be able to pay in the long run. They still have one of the largest global fan bases in the world. Stadium reopenings and flights to the city have once again boosted revenues and they have also borrowed heavily from Goldman Sachs so they can pay off many of their smaller creditors on short notice. The debt is now managed.

Laporta just needed to accelerate the decline in pre-covid revenue and he did that with the Sixth Street deals. If La Liga is happy with the new revenue streams, they will allow Barcelona to register all their new signings before the start of the season.

Two things remain to be seen: whether these financial maneuvers will be sufficient or whether they will also have to force Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay to leave the club in order to lower the wage bill. And if the attacks on the Premier League continue, they will attract Cesar Azpilicueta who wants Xavi, regardless of Kunde’s arrival.

Then comes the question of a billion euros: can the club boost its revenues again to the level of one billion per season, justifying the huge gamble of pawning its future?