Barcelona ‘will move ahead with plans’ to wear white away kit thanks to ‘POSITIVE’ fan surveys

Barcelona are controversially planning to wear a white away kit during the 2023-24 season, despite the color being synonymous with bitter rivals Real Madrid, a new report has found.

The Catalan giants have previously been criticized by fans for trying to don a white stripe in 2019 after the club proposed to commemorate the Catalan patron saint, St George, by wearing a white top with a red cross on it.

Those plans were quickly scrapped by the board of directors, but according to ESPNBarcelona ‘will continue to plan’ to wear a white away kit next season thanks to ‘positive enough’ polls from fans.

Reports also suggest the cramped club is considering the move for financial reasons, with Barcelona believing a white away kit ‘would sell very well’.

The sale of the new kit could help the club salvage their dire financial situation after the club had to use several ‘economic levers’ to raise enough money to sign up new players such as Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha over the summer.

But it won’t be the first time the Catalan club has drawn a white stripe, with the Catalan side donning an all-white shirt, blue shorts and striped socks in 1978.

Club legends such as Johan Cruijff (photo) wore white uniforms for the club in the 1970s

In Spain, the color white is largely synonymous with Barcelona’s Clásico rival Real Madrid

It was claimed that the club had almost implemented a white strip for their away kit for the current season, but in the end a gray kit was chosen.

Understandably, some fans of the club have not reacted well to the idea that Barcelona could wear a white shirt next season.

Spanish journalist Jota Jordi, who works for the hit TV show ‘El Chiringuito’, said: marca: ‘The white shirt belongs to Real Madrid. Barcelona with a white jersey? It is a pity.

‘You have to respect certain things. You have to respect the history of the clubs and the feelings of the people.

“The Barcelona crest on a white Real Madrid shirt is a disgrace and I hope no one buys it.”

In 2016, the club signed a £120 million-per-year deal with Nike to design their kits, with the sports brand producing some of the most iconic Barcelona kits in history, worn by the likes of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.