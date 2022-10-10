Barcelona want Marcus Rashford on a free transfer and are interested in his teammate

According to reports, Barcelona are looking to secure the services of Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot next summer.

It is not the first time that Manchester-born Rashford has been linked with a move to Barca, with the club previously thought to admire his ‘versatility’.

Getty Rashford is a target for Barcelona, ​​who could try to sign the striker when his contract expires

Rashford came under scrutiny last season for scoring just five goals in all competitions, but has since rediscovered his form under manager Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old, who has recently been linked with Arsenal, has already scored five goals in all competitions to date and was named Premier League Player of the Month in September.

With his contract expiring next summer, the Barcelona-based newspaper writes SPORT say he’s on their shortlist.

Although Rashford’s contract runs until 2023, the club has an option to extend it for another year.

However, it remains to be seen whether the player is up for a new challenge and would like to move abroad.

Barcelona also rules over Rashford’s team-mate Dalot, who joined the club from Porto in the summer of 2018 for £19million.

Getty The Catalan giants also rule over his teammate Dalot

The Portuguese international has become a fixture under Ten Hag, and also one whose contract expires in the summer.

Dalot has started every game for the Red Devils this season, playing 34 games in all competitions in his first two seasons at United before being loaned out to AC Milan for the 2020/21 season.

Barcelona are keen on a long-term replacement for Sergino Dest, who moved to San Siro in the summer, and the 23-year-old could certainly be the man they turn to.