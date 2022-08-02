Barcelona visits New York’s iconic Electric Lady Studios and are welcomed by singer Chloe

Football royalty crossed paths with music history in New York this week when Barcelona visited the iconic Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village.

The LaLiga giant recently launched a $288 million sponsorship with Spotify, and while the club is on its preseason tour of the United States, the new sponsors invited them to Electric Lady.

The recording studio was bought in 1968 and designed by Jimi Hendrix and opened in 1970, about three weeks before Hendrix died in England. Artists ranging from David Bowie and Led Zeppelin to Taylor Swift and Beyonce have recorded it over the years.

Spotify has had a residency in the studios since 2019 and has collaborated with musicians to produce the exclusive ‘Live at Electric Lady’ recordings.

Now they took a foray into football, got a visit from Barcelona and the message had clearly come out, with a large group of fans waiting outside the studio to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

Upon arrival, the players were given a tour of the hall. Artist Chloe worked on her new record and secretly listened to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha and club legend Thierry Henry.

Barça answered the gesture by offering her her own shirt, with ‘Chloe 98’ on the back – the year she was born.

“Thank you Barcelona – the nicest guys I’ve ever met,” the singer wrote on her Instagram story, commemorating their meeting.

Barcelona’s preseason tour of America concluded on Saturday night with a 2-0 win against New York Red Bulls.

It also met Juventus in a friendly in Texas, drawing 2-2, beating Inter Miami 6-0 and beating fierce rivals Real Madrid 1-0 in a Clasico exhibition in Nevada.

Xavi’s team returns to Spain for one last friendly against Mexico’s Punas before the Spanish League begins.

Barcelona will meet Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on August 13 to kick off his campaign.