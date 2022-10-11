Barcelona v Inter Milan offer: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets with Betfair

WhatsNew2Day
Barcelona v Inter Milan

Barcelona will take on Inter Milan at Camp Nou on Wednesday evening, where the two will battle for second place in Group C.

Inter lead the La Liga giants by three points after winning two of their three games to date, while Barcelona have already fallen twice and need a win to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Camp Nou under the lights again when they receive Inter Milan on Wednesday

Last week’s reverse game ended in a hard-fought 1-0 with Inter Milan winning by just two shots on goal and only 28% possession.

Hakan Calhanoglu’s goal came in extra time in the first half and the Italians defended that lead until the end.

The Spanish club also only had two shots on target, but with their dominance in possession, they are hoping for more concise chances this time.

The Serie A squad defended Barcelona so many times and frustrated Barcelona so much that they received five yellow cards for holding onto the 1-0 score and it’s probably a similar story as Inter seems to hold them off and take their three point lead to keep in the group and counter if Barca becomes desperate.

But they will have to face off again against Robert Lewandowski, who can score with small chances and surprise defenders, especially with the pace offered on Ousmane Demebele’s wings.

