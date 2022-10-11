Barcelona v Inter Milan LIVE: Qualification hopes on the line in key UCL clash

Barcelona welcome Inter Milan to the Spotify Camp Nou with the result that will have a huge impact on their chances for Champions League qualification.

The teams faced each other in San Siro last week, with the Italian team winning 1-0 thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu’s goal.

Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the game last week

Another loss to Barca could end their chances of making it to the round of 16, while Inter will aim for three points that will virtually secure qualification.

Hopes will likely rest on Robert Lewandowski’s shoulders, who could join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players to score a hat-trick in successive home games in the league.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan: talkSPORT coverage

This Champions League clash will take place on Wednesday 12 October.

talkSPORT 2 will provide live coverage of the match at Camp Nou, kicking off at 8pm.

Commentary is provided by Ian Danter and former England defender Danny Mills.

Lewandowski can compete with a hat-trick on Wednesday

Barcelona vs Inter Milan: Team News

Barcelona will have Frenkie de Jong back from his knockout, but they are currently going through an injury crisis.

Xavi’s side is without Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin, Ronaldo Araujo, Memphis Depay and Jules Kounde.

Inter are expected to miss key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who has not played since the international break.

Romelu Lukaku was able to return to the line-up for the first time since August.

Lukaku may return to the field after a two-month absence

Barcelona vs Inter Milan: what has been said?

Xavi was not happy with the way his team lost in San Siro last week.

He said: “I am angry and outraged at what we have seen, it is injustice.

“The referees have to come out and explain themselves because I don’t understand it. [The referee] didn’t want to give me an explanation after the game.

“Referees must have their say; I can’t speak of a decision I didn’t make. For me, [the decisions were] crystal clear. I don’t understand it at all.”

Xavi was furious at the San Siro

Barcelona vs Inter Milan: Match Facts

Gavi could make his 10th UEFA Champions League appearance for Barcelona in this match. At the age of 18 years and 68 days, he would be the fourth-youngest player in the league’s history to hit double-digit appearances, after Youri Tielemans, Jude Bellingham and Bojan, the latter also doing so while playing for Barcelona. .

Since scoring in four consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances between October and November 2019, Internazionale striker Lautaro Martínez has scored just twice in his last 18 games in the competition. But 86% of his goals in the UEFA Champions League have been scored outdoors (6/7).

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been directly involved in 27 goals in his last 15 home games in the UEFA Champions League (22 goals and five assists), including a hat-trick in his first home game for the Catalan side in the competition. Only two players have ever scored a hat-trick in consecutive home games in the UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi in October 2016 and Cristiano Ronaldo in May 2017.

Internazionale defeated Barcelona 1-0 on MD3, despite only five tries and only 28% possession. Indeed, their projected goal total of 0.18 was the lowest of any team to win a UEFA Champions League game this season.

After victories over Liverpool and Viktoria Plzen this year, Internazionale will try to win three consecutive away games for the first time in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona have lost just three of their last 44 home games in the UEFA Champions League (W36 D5), and all three of those losses came within the six home games Ronald Koeman led (W3 L3).

Internazionale’s last away win against a Spanish team in the UEFA Champions League was in October 2004, in a 5-1 win over Valencia. Since then, Inter have lost seven of their previous eight such matches (D1), including one in each of the last four seasons (v Barcelona in 2018-19 and 2019-20, against Real Madrid in 2020-21 and 2021-22).

Barcelona have suffered just one defeat of the last 17 times they have hosted an Italian team in the UEFA Champions League (W13 D3), although in the most recent case they did – 0-3 against Juventus in December 2020.

Internazionale have lost every away game against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, suffered five defeats and failed to score in four of those matches (just one goal in total). The Italian side has lost more matches at the Spotify Camp Nou than any other away venue in the competition (5).

Barcelona’s defeat to Internazionale on MD3 was only the second time they lost to them in the UEFA Champions League (P11 W6 D3 L2). They have never lost consecutive encounters with Inter in the competition, while no Italian side has ever beaten Barcelona twice in a single UEFA Champions League campaign.