Barcelona to sport Drake’s OVO logo on jersey for El Clasico at Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Barcelona’s players will wear the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their shirts at Real Madrid on Sunday in the first ‘clasico’ of the season in the Spanish League.

Barcelona said Friday it will swap the logo of new sponsor Spotify for the Grammy-winning artist’s logo in the shape of an owl silhouette.

“Spotify has given this privileged space on the shirt as part of its partnership with the club, just one of the actions both brands are launching to provide innovative experiences for football fans and to help reach new audiences through music”, Barcelona said in a statement on Friday.

More logo swaps will be made on his shirts in the future, the Catalan club said.

Barcelona and Spotify signed a 12-year deal last season, which includes naming rights for the Camp Nou stadium and putting the name of the audio streaming service on the jerseys of the men’s and women’s teams. Spanish media reported that the deal was worth 400 million euros (389 million dollars).

Barcelona leads Madrid at the top of the standings on goal difference.

