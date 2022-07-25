Barcelona to accelerate the remodeling work on Spotify Camp over World Cup break

Barcelona have announced that they will accelerate the refurbishment of the Spotify Camp Nou to take advantage of the break in the league schedule for the World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup will take place between November 21 and December 18, allowing Barcelona to get some of their demolition work out of the way.

The actions will consist of demolishing the outer ring, the cantilevered roof protruding from the facade of the South Goal, and half of the third tier of the same South Goal zone.

The club announced last month that they will be moving out of their historic grounds and playing the 2023-2024 campaign at the Olympic Stadium, which hosted the 1992 Summer Olympics, a short drive through the city.

Reports in Spain indicate the move to the stadium – also known as Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys or ‘Montjuic’ will cost the poor club around £17 million, before returning to the Nou Camp – which is set to upgrade from 99,354 seats to 105,000.

The renovation includes adding a roof and changing the stadium’s name to ‘Spotify Camp Nou’ in a massive £237 million sponsorship deal with the music streaming giants.

Xavi’s side will play around working there in the upcoming 2022-23 season, before being temporarily vacated and returning to half capacity in 2024-25. The club expect the works to bring them an additional £160 million per season once completed.

Club president Joan Laporta confirmed that the plans – part of the ‘Espai Barca’ project – have been agreed with the Barcelona City Council.