Barcelona threaten legal action over Lionel Messi contract leaks

Barcelona have threatened to take legal action against a Spanish newspaper over details of the club’s contract negotiations with Lionel Messi.

On Wednesday, El Mundo claimed Messi made a number of requests before renewing his deal at the Nou Camp in the summer of 2020.

However, Barcelona said the leaked information was part of a legal proceeding.

“In relation to the information published in El Mundo under the title ‘Barca Leaks, the club’s secret files’, Barcelona expresses indignation at the deliberate leak of information that is part of a legal process,” the Catalan club said in a declaration.

‘The club regrets that the media outlet in question boasts of having ‘access to a large number of documents and emails forming part of the Barcagate investigation’ when this information has not yet been shared.

“In any event, the article in question makes public documents that have nothing to do with the ongoing case and their use is an infringement of the club’s reputation and confidentiality. For that reason, and with the aim of protecting Barcelona’s rights, the club’s legal department is studying the legal measures to be taken.’

The veteran superstar left the Spanish giants in the summer of 2021 after 21 years at the club, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer when his contract expired.

And according to revelations from El Mundo On Tuesday night, Messi’s demands to stay at Barcelona included money, a massive £8.7million signing bonus and a private jet to fly his family back to Argentina for Christmas.

He also requested a luxury executive box at the Nou Camp for his family and the family of former Barca teammate Luis Suarez, with the guarantee of a three-year deal until 2023 plus an option to extend.

MESSI’S CONTRACT REQUIREMENTS IN 2020 £8.7 million sign-on bonus

£8,700 release clause

Three-year agreement with possibility of extension

Luxury executive box at the Nou Camp for his and Luis Suarez’s family

10 percent salary increase in 2021-22 and 2022-23 plus three percent annual interest

Private jet to fly his family to and from Argentina every Christmas

Other demands made in June 2020 included lowering his release clause from £610m. for a nominal fee of just £8,700 – almost negligible given the money in today’s market.

And after accepting a 20 per cent pay cut in 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he asked for his £65m-a-year net salary to be increased to £71.5m a year for the next two seasons, plus three percent annual interest.

The information was drawn from emails between Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father and representative, the 35-year-old’s legal team and Barcelona bosses, including then-president Josep Bartomeu.

El Mundo report that Barcelona agreed to all but two of Messi’s demands: refusing to lower his release clause to £8,700 and making the £8.7m signing-on bonus conditional on the club returning to their pre-pandemic income, which was and is unlikely given their well-known financial issues.

Because of this, the 162-cap international ended negotiations, culminating in the infamous ‘Burofax’ sent to the club to inform them of his desire to leave.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo had previously leaked the details of Messi’s mammoth £492m (€555m) contract – the biggest in sporting history – taking into account fixed wages, image rights, variables and tax.

The deal guaranteed him £122m a season in gross wages, a £102m ‘renewal fee’ for accepting the contract and a £69m a year “loyalty bonus” to stay at the Nou Camp.

Other variables included Messi pocketing a further £1.75m if he played 60 per cent of games, while he would receive extra payments for each Champions League knockout stage he reached, as well as for winning LaLiga and the Copa del Ray.

The leak has infuriated Messi’s camp, who said they would try to prepare a lawsuit against El Mundo as a result, according to RAC1.

Clauses in that contract reportedly included Barcelona requiring Messi to ‘integrate into Catalan society and culture’ as the club made every effort to improve Messi’s understanding of the Catalan language.

The contract also stated that Messi should “adopt an appropriate personal behavior and rhythm of life” and never engage in doping.

Finally, it was astonishingly revealed that there was a clause in the contract that would allow Messi to become a free agent if Catalonia gained independence, with Barcelona being kicked out of LaLiga to play in a Catalan league.

It was agreed in the contract that if that was the case – with Catalonia having pushed for independence from Spain back in 2017 – then the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would automatically be able to travel for free.

Uruguayan striker Suarez, now at Nacional, slammed El Mundo for leaking the details.

Uruguay striker Suarez hit out at the ‘evil’ people who leaked Messi’s 2021 contract details

In February 2021, he told Onda Cero: ‘I was surprised to read Messi’s contract in the press. I don’t understand that there are people who have so much evil. What Barcelona is today is thanks to Leo.’

Suarez’s comments came in the wake of his latest endorsement of Messi, insisting the Argentine ace will retire when he wants to and completely dictate his own future in football.

Suarez told that Electric transistor: ‘He is [playing] on a spectacular level, he is the best in the world. Messi will retire where he wants, he can decide whether it is in Barcelona, ​​in Argentina or anywhere.’

Suarez himself was one of the victims of Barca’s struggles after being forced out of the Nou Camp in the summer of 2020 as the Catalan giants desperately tried to cut a bloated wage bill.