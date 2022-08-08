Barcelona ‘threaten legal action over Frenkie de Jong’s 2020 contract extension’

Barcelona have reportedly told Frenkie de Jong they want to tear up his current contract and go back to the original terms he signed in 2019, as the lucrative deal handed to him by the club’s former board involved ‘crime’ .

De Jong’s future has been the subject of huge speculation this summer with the Catalan giants desperate to sell the Dutch midfielder or come to an agreement on the £17million he owes in deferred wages.

Barcelona are in desperate financial trouble and the sale of De Jong would ease some of that financial pressure and allow them to strike a deal for Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

The Barcelona administration, led by President Joan Laporta (right), claims that the conditions their predecessors gave to De Jong are related to crime

De Jong has been warned that if he stays, he will either have to take a pay cut, feel used from the bench or as a central defender.

De Jong is wanted by Manchester United and the Premier League giants agreed a £63m deal with Barcelona last month, but he has no intention of joining a club that cannot offer Champions League football.

Chelsea would also be excited, but Thomas Tuchel seemed to suggest that midfield was not an urgent problem for the club after his side’s 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

As a result, Barcelona stayed with De Jong, but according to The Athleticthe club wrote to the player on July 15 to tell him that in October 2020 they found “evidence of criminal actions on behalf of the parties that signed his extension”.

De Jong was given a huge two-year extension by the previous Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and will net €20 million (£16.8 million) this season and a whopping €25 million (£21 million) the next campaign with deferred wages taken into account .

Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Clement Lenglet were all signed to new contracts at the same time and are said to be in similar talks with the club.

De Jong’s new contract in 2020 was presented to him by former president Josep Maria Bartomeu

The letter reportedly states that Barcelona believe they are in a position to initiate criminal proceedings to “find out where responsibility lies for the alleged misconduct”.

De Jong has already been warned that if he stays at Barcelona he will either have to get a pay cut or be used off the bench (as he was in Sunday’s friendly win over Pumas) or even as a central defender (as he was on the the US pre-season tour).

The club had hoped that the prospect of him not playing in his position in the run-up to the World Cup in November would crack the player, but so far he has held up.

Threats of legal action could therefore be a ploy to get De Jong back to his original contract and keep him at the club.

It is alleged that the previous Barcelona board has ‘confidence’ in the legality of the contract extension signed by De Jong and that it has been signed by lawyers and LaLiga.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag desperately wants to bring De Jong to Old Trafford

Barça’s treatment of De Jong has been widely criticized. Gary Neville told the player to take legal action and this week former Dutch goalkeeper Ronald Waterreus joined the attacks on Barcelona.

He said: ‘I can no longer listen to the slogan ‘Més Que Un Club’ (more than a club). Barcelona is a commercial monstrosity, in my eyes it symbolizes everything that makes modern football so ugly.’

Waterreus added: “I hope he keeps his balance and stays unless they bully him further and ruin his own World Cup chances, in which case it would be better if he goes to United.”

If Barcelona succeeds in selling De Jong, they will bring Silva over from Manchester City.

The financial gain for them comes with wages as the City midfielder will earn a fraction of the Dutch international’s expected wage.