Barcelona are reportedly still owed Manchester City an astonishing sum for Ferran Torres’ transfer.

The Spanish giants, who saved their dire financial situation this summer by selling much of the club’s merchandising and television rights, signed Torres after signing a £48million deal with Man City last December.

Thanks to these ‘economic levers’, Barcelona was able to bring in and register star talents such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde this summer.

According to Cataluyna Radiothe Nou Camp leaders still owe Manchester City £46million of the agreed fee.

Upon his arrival, Barcelona also placed a €1 billion buyout clause in the Spanish attacker’s contract, which expires in 2026.

Despite the Catalan club wasting a lot of money on new signings this summer, the Catalan club is chained to pay back the reigning Premier League champions in full in the coming seasons.

While second-placed Barcelona have a run of five wins in LaLiga, Torres has had a quiet start to the season in front of goal.

The 22-year-old, who was mainly used as an impact substitute by manager Xavi, failed to score a goal or assist on the Spanish top flight.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s £51m summer signing Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals under Pep Guardiola in all competitions.