Barcelona stars show off NBA skills alongside Nets duo Ben Simmons and Patty Mills 

Before Barcelona face the New York Red Bulls this Saturday night, seven of their stars took to the field in Brooklyn in a fun encounter with Nets duo Ben Simmons and Patty Mills.

La Blaugrana’s Pedri, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Nico, Gavi, Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia visited the Brooklyn training center and received custom jerseys before dribbling with a lesser-known ball.

The Barcelona players were all smiles as they took turns shooting the basketball and taking part in friendly matches.

Patty Mills enjoys his chat with Erica Garcia and his fellow Barcelona teammates

Some may have a future after their football career, namely Nico. The 20-year-old Spaniard made 27 appearances last season and scored twice.

If his shooting accuracy translates to the pitch, Barcelona has another gem on their hands.

The Catalan club have had a successful preseason so far, beating Inter Miami and Real Madrid before an entertaining 2-2 draw with Juventus in Dallas on Tuesday.

Ben Simmons poses with Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres and other Barcelona stars

Barcelona has arguably been the busiest European side in the transfer market; securing the purchases of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Pablo Torre and Franck Kessie.

Their spending wave is not over yet. Earlier on Thursday, Barcelona agreed a fee with Sevilla for central defender Jules Kunde. The 23-year-old Frenchman will come to Barcelona with medical and agreed personal terms.

Second place in La Liga popped up for Chelsea for the second time this summer. previously signing Raphinha from the clutches of the Stamford Bridge side.

Barcelona’s first competitive game of the season is at home against Rayo Vallecano on August 13.