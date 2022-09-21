Barcelona star Sergio Busquets ‘is set to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami for free next summer’

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is expected to move to MLS next summer by joining Inter Miami, according to reports.

The 34-year-old was linked with a move to the United States in the latest transfer window with David Beckham’s MLS franchise circling.

And now he looks set to close the curtain on his 17-year stay at Barca and move to Inter Miami next year, according to the Spanish publication Sport.

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets (L) is set to join David Beckham’s (R) Inter Miami

Busquets’ current contract in Spain expires in June 2023 and the report claims he will leave his boyhood club when it expires.

The report adds that the midfielder has accepted that he will leave and is keen to further his career in the United States.

Admirers Inter Miami, led by former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Phil Neville, have looked to make Busquets their franchise player.

Busquets has played five games this season and captained Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

The Spain international would be a marquee signing for the team as well as a big name for the league.

He has won both the World Cup and European Championship with his country and has played a central role in Barcelona’s success since 2008.

Busquets, with 685 Barca appearances to his name, has won LaLiga eight times, the Copa del Rey seven times, the Spanish Super Cup eight times and lifted the Champions League on three occasions.

The central midfielder could reportedly opt to stay at the Nou Camp for one more season following the conclusion of his current deal.

He has made five appearances this season and captained the side in their 2-0 group defeat against Bayern Munich in Europe.

Inter Miami have struggled for consistency this season, but currently sit in a playoff spot in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference.