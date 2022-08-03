Barcelona star Memphis Depay ‘wants to leave the club this summer’

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay is pushing to leave the club just a year after signing for them.

The 28-year-old came to the end of his contract with Lyon as a free agent last summer, scoring 13 goals in 38 appearances over the past season.

However, Spanish outlet? Mundo Deportivo have reported that the Dutchman has accepted that his time at Nou Camp is over, following the club’s heavy recruiting this summer.

The additions of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha will make it harder for Depay to get playing time

Xavi’s side have made five signings, two of which provide additional competition for Depay in making the starting eleven.

Robert Lewandowski is expected to become the centerpiece of the team following his £42million signing from Bayern Munich, while winger Raphinha has also joined the Leeds club, in a deal worth up to £55million.

Speculation about his future has intensified after he had to give up the number nine shirt at Barcelona in favor of Lewandowski.

Juventus are the strongest suitors for Depay who could follow Angel Di Maria through the door

Serie A giants Juventus are said to be the most likely contenders to sign Depay this summer.

Premier League clubs Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as former Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the Dutch forward.

Barcelona are determined to let a number of players out so they can register their new signings amid their well-documented financial troubles.

Newcastle and Tottenham are also reportedly interested in signing the Dutch attacker

The club have also signed Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, and two free signings in the form of ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie from AC Milan.

Barca have set an asking price of just £17million for Depay, although manager Xavi has given the Dutchman opportunities during pre-season.

Depay has scored goals in recent wins over the New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami on their tour of the United States.

He will be happy to find a club this summer to ensure he gets regular playing time before playing with the Netherlands in the World Cup.