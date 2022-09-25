Barcelona Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff backs Erik ten Hag as the ‘new heir’ at Man United

Jordi Cruyff has thrown his support behind Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager, backing him to take the club ‘back to where they need to be’.

United made a terrible start to the under-ten Hag with back-to-back losses to begin the Premier League season, but have since bounced back to finish fifth in the table.

For Cruyff, son of football legend Johan, the turnaround has been down to Ten Hag’s ability to build a cohesive team. He told Sky Sports: ‘United have always had a good team over the years.

Jordi Cruyff has spoken of a ‘new start’ at Man United and appointed Erik ten Hag as ‘new heir’

The club has bounced back from a poor start to the Premier League season and is now in fourth place

‘If you look at the squad player by player, you can see that it is a good squad, so there has never been a lack of talent. Sometimes good players don’t make a winning team.

‘That’s part of the formula where things get more complicated. Before you just wanted to say, “He’s a good player, he fits our style of play, our DNA, we want to sign him.”

The former United midfielder continued: ‘Today it’s not just about that player, it’s about fitting him in with a player next to him, in front of him, behind him. Can they play together? It’s a completely different story, it’s not like a computer game.

Cruyff backed ten Hag to take Red Devils ‘back to where they need to be’

‘Ultimately, it’s about finding the right balance, and I think that in ti Hag they got a new heir. It feels like it’s a new start, and I’m only speaking from the outside, what I read and follow along a bit.’

While Cruyff accepted that the task would be difficult, he backed the United boss as the right man to take the club forward: ‘The new start brings a lot of expectations, so it’s always difficult to manage and in the Premier League it’s always a tough league. It is very difficult to predict at the start of the season who will be in the top four.

‘It’s a tough challenge, but with enough time and patience and with the necessary moves in the transfer window, I’m sure they’ll get back to where they need to be.’