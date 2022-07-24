Barcelona set to make £51m bid for Jules Kounde with Xavi confident of beating Chelsea to transfer

Barcelona are expected to make their offer for Sevilla defender Jules Kunde on Monday, after the player indicated he was willing to accept their terms.

Chelsea have a £55million deal with Sevilla but are still awaiting confirmation and doubt Barca will match it. Bordeaux also has a 20% resale.

However, Barcelona coach Xavi has spoken to Koude and they are increasingly confident they can steal a player from under Chelsea’s nose for the second time following their deal with Raphinha.

Barcelona are expected to make an offer for Sevilla defender Jules Kunde . on Monday

Barcelona’s bid for Koude is expected to be around £51 million.

So far, Barcelona have already signed Andreas Christensen this summer and they are eager to sign another centre-back.

Kounde’s experience playing in LaLiga is attractive to Barcelona, ​​while he was also capitulated 11 times by France.

Barcelona manager Xavi has spoken with Koude and is confident a deal can be finalized

Earlier this summer, Barcelona managed to beat Chelsea with the signing of Raphinha

The 23-year-old possesses an impressive pace and air skills, while being an excellent reader of the game.

It has been a very busy summer for Barcelona, ​​who have made some high profile acquisitions despite their financial difficulties.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Christsensen have all joined the club and more players could be arriving.

Chelsea are looking for reinforcements for the defense after the loss of Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. The Blues have already brought in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but want further reinforcements.