Barcelona reach £46million agreement with Sevilla for Jules Kounde

Barcelona believe they have beaten Chelsea by signing highly regarded Sevilla defender Jules Kunde after agreeing a deal worth £46million plus extras.

The Spanish club appear to have found their man and dealt a huge blow to Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel.

Koundé was one of Tuchel’s main defensive targets, but the player now appears to be heading for Barcelona, ​​causing a furore among club officials at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona appear to have beaten Chelsea in signing Sevilla star Jules Koundé

Chelsea have moved to block Marcos Alonso’s transfer to the Catalan giants in response to Barca grabbing the 23-year-old star.

According to reports, the Blues are also reluctant to allow fellow defender Cesar Azpilicueta to finalize his move to Camp Nou in what is becoming an increasingly tricky and complicated series of negotiations.

It comes after Barcelona swooped in on Koude, even after Chelsea saw their offer accepted.

Andreas Christensen already made the move from Chelsea to Barcelona this summer, but there are now doubts whether fellow defenders Alonso and Azpilicueta will follow.

Chelsea believed they had secured the France international after Sevilla agreed to their £55million offer, but Barcelona made an attempt to overwhelm them at the 11th hour.

Barca had made a similar move to take over Chelsea from Leeds United to sign Raphinha earlier this summer.

Chelsea came close to signing Kunde, 23, last summer and earlier in this window there was a strong belief in Spain that a move to Stamford Bridge was inevitable once the Todd Boehly takeover was completed.

More to follow