Barcelona president Joan Laporta tells a fan that Jules Kounde will sign for Chelsea

Barcelona president Joan Laporta tells a fan in Las Vegas that Jules Koude will sign for Chelsea and NOT move to the Nou Camp… as the Blues strike a £55m deal for the much sought-after Sevilla defender

  • Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms Jules Koude will sign for Chelsea
  • The Sevilla defender has been a top target for the Catalan side this summer
  • But Laporta admits the Blues have secured the Frenchman’s signature
  • Chelsea have agreed a fee in the region of £55million for the 23-year-old

By James Cohen for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed Chelsea have won the race to take over central defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

The two clubs have been fighting over the 23-year-old’s signature this summer, after both making significant offers for the Frenchman over the past week.

However, when the Catalan chief was asked by a fan in Las Vegas whether the club was about to sign the Frenchman, Laporta claimed the Blues were there first.

When asked by a Barcelona supporter whether the club would sign Kunde, who was captured by Relevo, Laporta replied: “No, he is going to sign for Chelsea.”

It is clear that Chelsea have signed a £55m deal for the France international, who traveled to Lagos in Portugal for their training camp after agreeing a five-year deal.

The LaLiga giants made a last-ditch effort to persuade Koude to join them after raising more money on Thursday with a new rights sale, but their rivals in the league have chosen to sell to Chelsea.

Sevilla were inclined to accept the Blues’ bid over Barcelona’s as it offers money directly, while Barca suggested players such as Memphis Depay.

Chelsea are looking to sign Kounde for a five-year deal as they strengthen their central defensive options.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in more central defenders after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues have already taken over Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain about Presnel Kimpembe. Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig is also being considered.

