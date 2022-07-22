Barcelona president Joan Laporta tells a fan that Jules Kounde will sign for Chelsea

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed Chelsea have won the race to take over central defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

The two clubs have been fighting over the 23-year-old’s signature this summer, after both making significant offers for the Frenchman over the past week.

However, when the Catalan chief was asked by a fan in Las Vegas whether the club was about to sign the Frenchman, Laporta claimed the Blues were there first.

Jules Koude expected to sign for Chelsea in £55m deal from Sevilla

Barcelona president Juan Laporta (left) stands next to Robert Lewandowski at his unveiling

When asked by a Barcelona supporter whether the club would sign Kunde, who was captured by Relevo, Laporta replied: “No, he is going to sign for Chelsea.”

It is clear that Chelsea have signed a £55m deal for the France international, who traveled to Lagos in Portugal for their training camp after agreeing a five-year deal.

The LaLiga giants made a last-ditch effort to persuade Koude to join them after raising more money on Thursday with a new rights sale, but their rivals in the league have chosen to sell to Chelsea.

Sevilla were inclined to accept the Blues’ bid over Barcelona’s as it offers money directly, while Barca suggested players such as Memphis Depay.

Laporta ya da por perdido a Koundé? Learn about Esteban Flores, a preguntado enthusiast and the lobby of Hotel Palms, another Chelsea. 👉️ @tjuanmarti Dentro video pic.twitter.com/VcIr8A9Se1 — Relevo (@relevo) July 21, 2022

The Frenchman made 32 appearances in LaLiga last season and Sevilla finished fourth

Chelsea are looking to sign Kounde for a five-year deal as they strengthen their central defensive options.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in more central defenders after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues have already taken over Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain about Presnel Kimpembe. Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig is also being considered.