Barcelona president Joan Laporta: Lionel Messi has another ‘chapter’ at club, despite his PSG move

Lionel Messi could make a sensational return to Barcelona, ​​according to club president Joan Laporta.

The Argentine megastar left the Catalan giants last summer in a high-profile move to Paris Saint-Germain after Barcelona failed to renew his contract.

But Laporta believes the 34-year-old Messi could return to the Spanish side – and feels guilty about Messi’s departure.

‘I don’t believe Messi’s chapter at Barcelona is over’ Laporta told ESPN.

“And I believe it’s our responsibility to make sure that chapter is still open, that it’s not closed.

“To have a moment to do it the way it should have been done so he can have a much nicer ending than he had.”

“If I feel like I owe him something? Yes.

Morally I think as president of Barcelona I did what had to be done. But also as president of Barcelona, ​​and personally I think I owe him that.”

MailOnline previously reported that Messi still has a one-year contract with PSG, and the French giants want him to sign a one-year contract extension.

It’s no surprise PSG want Messi to stay, as he made them £600million in his first year and helped the club sign ten sponsorship deals.

However, it is thought that Messi will want to wait until after Argentina’s lead at the World Cup in Qatar before making a decision about his future.

With uncertain plans there is certainly potential for him to return to Barcelona, ​​breaking hearts in Paris in the process.