Barcelona ‘plot move for Reguilon’ as Chelsea block efforts to sign Alonso and Azpilicueta 

Barcelona are plotting a transfer for Sergio Reguilon and see the Spurs left-back as a potential alternative to top transfer targets Marcus Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, according to reports.

Chelsea, which missed both Jules Kunde and Raphinha due to late bids of £55million and £56million from Barcelona, ​​have given the Spanish giants a hard time in their hunt for Alonso and Azpilicueta.

Both defenders have expressed interest in teaming up with Xavi in ​​Catalonia, but the Blues are eager not to hand the pair over to their transfer rivals.

Barcelona are interested in signing Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon according to reports

While the Chelsea duo remain the priority, Barcelona have turned their attention to Tottenham defender Reguilon, according to AS.

The representative of 25-year-old Kia Joorabchian is said to have had conversations with Barcelona directors Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruijff during a dinner in Miami last week.

The outlet claims the trio discussed the possibility of both a permanent transfer and a loan deal, and it is believed Tottenham value the full-back at €25 million.

Chelsea have blocked bids for left-back Marcus Alonso to thwart Barcelona’s transfer plans

The Blues have done the same with Cesar Azpilicueta, who is eager to join the Spanish giants

However, as the Spain international is currently third-choice behind newcomer Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon on the left, Spurs valuation is expected to fall.

Reports on Thursday claimed that Dutch winger Memphis Depay could be used as part of a swap deal to lure Reguilon to the Nou Camp.

El Clasico rival Real Madrid has a buy-back option on Reguilon for €40 million until August 31, but the Champions League winners have expressed no desire to reunite with the fullback.