Barcelona ‘plan to slash their wage bill by £150MILLION’, making room for the return of Lionel Messi

Barcelona are set to cut their wage bill by a further £150m, with captains Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets all at risk of being moved, according to reports.

Barcelona endured a test summer in which they had to pull various financial levers as they tried to balance their books while continuing to bolster Xavi’s first team.

They spent £145 million on various signings during the transfer window, but due to their financial constraints they were unable to register these new additions at the start of the transfer window, leaving Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde in the dark.

Barcelona fans Sergio Busquets (L) and Gerard Pique (C) can leave the club

Nou Camp bosses have said it could pave the way for Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona

However, the Catalan club was able to generate the necessary funds by partially selling future TV rights revenue and Barca Studios – their in-house media production stable.

However, their wage bill still stands at a staggering £546 million and according to the Spanish publication Sportthey want to cut this figure by another £150m, with the ideal wage bill seen as somewhere between £376m and £402m.

The report states that the departures of club captains and legends Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique have already been factored into this planned reduction.

Jordi Alba, who has 433 games to his name for the Catalan giants, can also be moved

Busquets played 685 games for Barcelona, ​​Pique played 608 games and Alba played 433 games, so their departure would cause much grief to supporters of the Catalan giants.

However, they will be appeased by the club’s vice president of economics, Eduard Romeu, who claims this could lead to Lionel Messi making a sensational return to the club, with Romeu saying it would be financially ‘possible’.

Messi left Barcelona last summer to join PSG amid the Catalan giants’ financial problems, but his contract with the Ligue 1 side will expire in 2023.

The Argentine forward is expected to make a decision about his future after the World Cup in Qatar, and Romeu has stated that Barcelona can afford to bring Messi back to the Nou Camp.

Messi scored 672 goals in 778 appearances during a 17-year spell with the club from 2004-2021

The president of the Barcelona club Joan Laporta had to activate several economic levers over the summer

“It would be financially possible because if he returns it would be like a free agent,” Romeu told El Mati de Catalunya Radio.

“But it’s a decision that has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn’t match me [to make those decisions], but it would be viable. Although I don’t have it in the budget.

“He is an icon of the club. This will always be his home, but it will be a technical decision [if he returns].’

Despite his comments about Messi’s possible re-signing, Romeu has admitted that Barcelona are still two years away from a healthy financial position.

“We saved Barca, but we still haven’t solved it. We are not healthy; it involves a lot of austerity, a lot of rigor and there is a lot of work to do,” he added.

Messi’s contract with current club Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season

‘In the 2024/25 season we will be at the level that suits us.’

Romeu has denied Barcelona’s chances of signing Messi, but the 35-year-old playmaker recently stated that he is enjoying himself in Paris, pointing out that he could extend his stay in the French capital.

“I feel good, different from last year and I knew it was going to be like this,” Messi told reporters.

“Last year, like I said, I had a bad time, I’m never done finding myself, but this year is different. I arrived with a different head, more adapted to the club, the locker room, the game, my teammates.

“The truth is I feel really good and I’m having a good time again.”

Messi won the Champions League four times and LaLiga ten times during his first stint with Barcelona, ​​where he scored 672 goals in 778 games.