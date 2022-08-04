Barcelona ‘optimistic of closing out £7m deal for Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso’

Barcelona are reportedly optimistic they can make Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso their sixth signing of the summer.

The big Catalan giants, who have already spent nearly £140million this summer, have been linked with the Spanish fullback since the opening of the transfer window.

Alonso is excited about the move, and Spanish publication Sporthave claimed that Barcelona are confident of closing the deal this summer.

The player’s agent, Fali Ramadani, is said to have met with the club’s football director, Mateu Alemany, to try to iron out the details behind the deal.

Alonso, who has spent six seasons at Stamford Bridge, is set to sign a three-year deal to move to Camp Nou.

Due to Barcelona’s financial situation, Alonso would probably have to accept less than the £100,000 a week salary he currently has at Stamford Bridge.

Xavi hopes to bring in Alonso next season to create competition with Barcelona’s strong Jordi Alba.

Barcelona are hoping to get the deal for around £7million, but one stumbling block they face is that the Premier League side hopes to get more for the Spaniard.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have signed a deal for Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella worth around £52.5 million.

Brighton came out on Wednesday to deny rumors that a deal had been reached for the 24-year-old.

There is a medical examination on Thursday and Cucurella is about to sign a six-year contract.

Brighton wrote in a statement on Twitter: “Contrary to the misreporting of numerous media outlets tonight, no deal has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella.”

The clubs have not held an official deal as talks are underway about Levi Colwill going in the opposite direction, either on a loan or permanent deal and with a buy-back option.

Cucurella’s move to Stamford Bridge could speed up the process for Alonso to make the move to Camp Nou, with the managers of both clubs happy for him to make the switch.

So far this summer Barcelona has already signed Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Koude, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.