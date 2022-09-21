Barcelona: Memphis Depay hits out at lack of game time but won’t run from competition

Memphis Depay has hit out at his lack of playing time for Barcelona, ​​claiming ‘it’s not enough.’

The Netherlands international joined Barcelona in 2021 but has struggled to secure a place in the starting line-up since his arrival.

Despite the strong competition to break into Xavi’s first-choice attack, Depay believes he is more than good enough to start for the Blaugrana.

Memphis Depay has used the international break as an opportunity to plead his case to his club

Speaking with ESPN and Marca While on international duty, Depay said: ‘I had two starts in the last two weeks in La Liga. It is not enough. I left after 60 minutes but I want more.’

The 28-year-old claims he would be better suited to play the full 90 minutes as that is when he believes the chances are greater.

‘In the last 25 minutes of the game, there are more places, and there is always an opportunity to take advantage of that.’

Depay, right, has struggled to cement himself as a fixture in boss Xavi’s plans

Despite their financial problems, Barcelona decided to invest heavily in strikers with Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski arriving from Leeds and Bayern Munich respectively.

It has meant that Depay has seen himself drop further down the pecking order with Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres also competing for a place in Barcelona’s front line.

However, Depay insists he will not back down from the challenge.

New signings Robert Lewandowski, left, and Raphinha have been in good form since joining

‘I love competition and I don’t run from it. I love being in Barcelona.’

But if Depay is surplus to requirements, it will come as no surprise if the Spanish side look to ease their wage bill with a January sale and, according to Depay, he will not be short of potential suitors.

‘Other clubs knocked on my door and I looked at my options. I decided to stay and fight for my chance in Barcelona.’