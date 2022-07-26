Barcelona manager Xavi insists it is ‘impossible’ for Lionel Messi to return to the club this summer

Barcelona manager Xavi has said it is ‘impossible’ for Lionel Messi to return at the moment, but he left the door open to a possible return for the Argentine.

Xavi and Messi were team-mates at the Camp Nou, but the superstar playmaker is now playing for PSG after a high-profile move to the Ligue 1 side last summer.

The 35-year-old is in the second year of a two-year deal in Paris and is believed to be making a further decision on his next steps after the World Cup this winter – with the French club hoping Messi will sign a contract. -year extension.

Joan Laporta, the president of the Catalan giants, had told ESPN he thinks Messi has another ‘chapter’ to offer Barcelona after his turbulent departure, as previously reported by MailOnline.

However, at a press conference in Dallas for Barca’s friendly against Juventus, Xavi said: “Leo has a contract, so it’s impossible, impossible.

“There’s no point in talking about Messi. He is the best player in the world and the best ever. The president has already said he hopes Messi’s story is not over at Barcelona.

“We’ll see in the future, but it’s not the time to talk about Leo, it’s the time to talk about the exciting players we have here.”

To adapt to a new era following Messi’s departure, Barcelona signed Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer, following the arrival of Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

Although Messi will turn 36 next summer when his PSG contract expires, Xavi is believed to still want the Argentine megastar back at the Camp Nou before he hangs up his shoes.

Last week, Laporta said, “Messi was everything. He has been possible for Barca [the club’s] top player’. It’s no surprise, then, that she’s eager to reunite with him if that opportunity presents itself in 2023.

Messi holds Barcelona’s records for most appearances and most goals, scoring 672 goals in 778 appearances in a Barca shirt so far.