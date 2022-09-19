Barcelona ‘line up shock move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio’

Barcelona are lining up a sensational bid for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, according to a report.

Xavi’s side plan to continue their spending spree when the transfer window reopens in January and the Spain international is reportedly on the 42-year-old’s shopping list.

Asensio has less than a year left on his contract in Madrid, and according to Mundo Deportivo via The suncould the 26-year-old soon be on his way to his club’s fierce rivals.

Asensio was linked with a move away from the Bernabeu during the summer, but a move never materialized and he could go on a free next year.

He has regularly struggled for minutes under Carlo Ancelotti, and was recently seen venting his frustrations on the bench when he was not brought on during Madrid’s game against Mallorca last weekend.

Barca, meanwhile, added the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Konde to their ranks this summer as they look to improve on a disappointing few years filled with financial difficulties.

They plan to continue spending in an attempt to return to the top of European football, even if the problems remain off the pitch.

It is suggested that the club are interested in Asensio due to his age, skill level and tactical adaptability. They reportedly see him as a mature player with plenty of room to still improve.

Asensio has scored 50 goals in 239 games for Madrid since joining in 2014, but it looks increasingly likely that his future lies elsewhere, with interest also from other European leagues.