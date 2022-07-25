Barcelona likely to SNATCH Sevilla defender Jules Kounde from Chelsea

Barcelona will increasingly seize Sevilla defender and Chelsea target Jules Kunde, Sports post can confirm.

Chelsea had accepted a £55million offer for the Frenchman last week, but Barcelona have managed to find enough money to counter-offer and Kunde is keen to move to the Nou Camp.

The news comes as a bitter blow to Chelsea, who lost to the Catalan giants earlier this month to Leeds winger Raphinha.

Boss Xavi appears to have won the race for the Frenchman after beating Raphinha . had already lured away

The name of the French star’s shirt was temporarily up for sale on Barcelona’s website, suggesting the deal is about to close.

The Spanish club has quickly scrapped the name, keen not to cause any additional speculation for his seemingly imminent signature.

Kounde made no secret of his desire to join Barcelona, ​​where the LaLiga giants were able to raise the money to compete financially with Chelsea.

